Sonia Gandhi Condemns Delhi Violence, Condoles Death of Head Constable Ratan Lal
Expressing deep condolences over the death of head constable Ratan Lal, Gandhi also expressed solidarity with his family.
File photo of Sonia Gandhi. (Reuters)
New Delhi: Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Monday appealed to the people of Delhi to maintain communal harmony and defeat "ill-intentioned" forces that seek to divide the country on the basis of religion. Expressing deep condolences over the death of head constable Ratan Lal, Gandhi also expressed solidarity with his family.
"There can be no space for violence in the land of Mahatma Gandhi, nor can there be any place in the country for forces that seek to impose their communal and divisive ideology on the people," the Congress leader said in a statement.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 23 January , 2020 Bal Thackeray: Maharashtra’s Charismatic Demagogue | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Realme X50 Pro 5G Goes on Sale From Rs 37,999 And is The First 5G Phone in India
- Bengaluru 'Bottle Artist' Captures Trump and Modi in Glass Jars to Welcome POTUS to India
- Sudarsan Pattnaik Welcomes Donald Trump, First Lady Melania to India With Sand Art
- The Samsung Galaxy A71 is Now on Sale For Rs 29,999; Prism Crush Blue Looks Quite Cool
- Gaming in India Will be Bigger Than Music, Movies & TV Shows Put Together, Says Mukesh Ambani