Sonia Gandhi Discharged from Ganga Ram Hospital after Undergoing Treatment
The Congress chief was admitted to the hospital on Sunday evening.
File photo of UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi.
New Delhi: Congress president Sonia Gandhi, who was undergoing treatment for a stomach infection at the Sri Ganga Ram Hospital here, was discharged on Wednesday, hospital authorities said.
Gandhi was admitted to the hospital on Sunday evening.
"She has recovered from stomach infection and was discharged today morning. Her condition was stable at the time of discharge," Dr D S Rana, the chairman (Board of Management), Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, said in a medical bulletin.
The Congress chief did not attend the Union Budget presentation in Parliament on Saturday.
