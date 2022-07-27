Sonia Gandhi ED Appearance LIVE Updates: Probe Agency to Question Cong Prez for 3rd Round Today; 55 Questions Asked So Far

Read more

‘satyagraha’ in several parts of the country to protest against the alleged misuse of central agencies.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and several party MPs were detained by police at Vijay Chowk in the national capital. “India is a police state, Modi is a king,” said Rahul, who sat on the road before being put in a police bus.

The Congress leaders were later released after being in detention for several hours. During today’s questioning when her statement was recorded, Sonia Gandhi’s response was sought to a set of around 30 questions pertaining to her involvement with the National Herald newspaper and Young Indian Pvt Ltd, the company under scanner in the case, officials said.

She was questioned for nearly 2.5 hours at the ED office in central Delhi from 11 AM which continued after a 90-minute lunch break before ending at around 7 PM. The Congress chief had reached the ED office in the morning with her Z+ armed security cover, and was accompanied by Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

While Priyanka stayed back at the ED office, Rahul left soon after to join the Congress protests. Priyanka was in another room at the ED office so she could meet her mother to provide her medicines or medical assistance if necessary, officials said.

Sonia Gandhi was questioned for over two hours on July 21 during which she replied to 28 questions put forth by the agency. She had reiterated the Congress party stand that the Young Indian was a “not for profit” company and no personal benefits were gained by them. The Lok Sabha MP from Rae Bareli was quizzed on Tuesday on the functioning and running of the newspaper, the role of its various office bearers, and her and Rahul Gandhi’s participation in the affairs of the National Herald and Young Indian.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here