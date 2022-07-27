Sonia Gandhi ED Appearance LIVE Updates: Probe Agency to Question Cong Prez for 3rd Round Today; 55 Questions Asked So Far

Live now
Sonia Gandhi Questioning LIVE Updates: Congress President Sonia Gandhi has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday for the third round of questioning in the National Herald newspaper linked money laundering case.
The ED had questioned Sonia Gandhi for six hours on Tuesday in the second round of questioning amid protests by Congress workers across the country. Congress workers staged Read More
As Congress leaders and party workers took to the streets to protest against Sonia Gandhi’s questioning on Tuesday, Delhi Police cracked down on the agitators, with one of the visuals showing Congress leader Srinivas BV being pulled by his hair. In a video shared by ANI, Srinivas BV, the national president of the Youth Congress, is seen being pulled by his hair by Delhi Police personnel while he is being taken away in a car. He was pushed and shoved into the car as he tried to resist and address the press.
The Congress has often been accused of armchair politics, and not hitting the streets on key issues. But when it comes to the Gandhis, it is not easy to hold them back. Delhi and other parts of the country witnessed Congress leaders hitting the streets and taking on the police, as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) quizzed party president Sonia Gandhi. One, of the Indian Youth Congress president NV Srinivas who was dragged by the hair by Delhi police when he broke the barricade to protest the interrogation of Gandhi by ED. READ MORE
The Enforcement Directorate Tuesday questioned Congress President Sonia Gandhi for over six hours on the second day of her appearance in a money laundering case linked to the National Herald newspaper. Officials said she has been asked to appear again on Wednesday. She left the agency’s office in central Delhi just before 7 pm on Tuesday after recording her statement. The Congress leader had reached the ED office around 11 am with her Z+ armed security cover, and accompanied by her children Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. While Priyanka Gandhi stayed back at the ED office, Rahul Gandhi left soon after.
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Tuesday asserted that it was not Sonia Gandhi, but the Congress that was protesting as it has the right to do so when its leader is being “harassed”. His remarks came on a day Congress chief Sonia Gandhi was questioned for the second time by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case related to the National Herald newspaper, leading to a massive protest by the party against the alleged misuse of central agencies. “The BJP asks why is the Congress protesting on the streets. Mrs Sonia Gandhi is appearing before the ED. She is not protesting. It is the Congress party that is protesting. We have a right to protest when our leader is being harassed,” Chidambaram said on Twitter.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and several party MPs were detained by police at Vijay Chowk in the national capital. “India is a police state, Modi is a king,” said Rahul, who sat on the road before being put in a police bus.
The Congress leaders were later released after being in detention for several hours. During today’s questioning when her statement was recorded, Sonia Gandhi’s response was sought to a set of around 30 questions pertaining to her involvement with the National Herald newspaper and Young Indian Pvt Ltd, the company under scanner in the case, officials said.
She was questioned for nearly 2.5 hours at the ED office in central Delhi from 11 AM which continued after a 90-minute lunch break before ending at around 7 PM. The Congress chief had reached the ED office in the morning with her Z+ armed security cover, and was accompanied by Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.
While Priyanka stayed back at the ED office, Rahul left soon after to join the Congress protests. Priyanka was in another room at the ED office so she could meet her mother to provide her medicines or medical assistance if necessary, officials said.
Sonia Gandhi was questioned for over two hours on July 21 during which she replied to 28 questions put forth by the agency. She had reiterated the Congress party stand that the Young Indian was a “not for profit” company and no personal benefits were gained by them. The Lok Sabha MP from Rae Bareli was quizzed on Tuesday on the functioning and running of the newspaper, the role of its various office bearers, and her and Rahul Gandhi’s participation in the affairs of the National Herald and Young Indian.
