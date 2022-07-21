Delhi Police has set up barricades outside AICC headquarters in New Delhi where senior Congress leaders and party lawmakers will gather to protest as Sonia Gandhi gears up to appear before Enforcement Directorate in National Herald case on Thursday. The Congress lawmakers are also scheduled to hold a meeting at Congress Parliament Party office at 10:45 am.

To avoid any untoward incident, the traffic police has issued an advisory. The officers have asked commuter to avoid Gol Methi junction, Tughlak Road Junction, Claridges Junction, Q-point Junction, Sunehri Masjid Junction, Maulana Azad Road Junction and Man Singh Road Junction between 9 am and 2 pm.



Early morning visuals of the preparations for protest as traffic police closes movement on Pandit Pant Marg Area.

On Wednesday, a meeting of senior party leaders was held at the residence of Mallikarjun Kharge to chalk out the party’s strategy for dealing with the “misuse” of the ED against Congress chief Sonia Gandhi.

“The entire Congress family is standing firmly with its President Sonia Gandhi and tomorrow a protest against the dictatorial rule of BJP will be lodged in the whole country,” the party said on its Twitter handle.

आज पूरा देश मोदी सरकार का राजनैतिक प्रतिशोध, तानाशाही और गुंडागर्दी देख रहा है। पर ED-CBI जैसी कठपुतलियों से हम नहीं डरते। श्री @kharge के निवास पर कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष श्रीमती सोनिया गांधी जी के ख़िलाफ़ ED के दुरुपयोग के विरोध में वरिष्ठ नेताओं ने रणनीति तय की। pic.twitter.com/fHLol2MqEm — Congress (@INCIndia) July 20, 2022

“Congress leaders and workers will also be staging such protests outside offices of the Enforcement Directorate in different state capitals,” the senior party leaders said.

New Traffic Advisory for Thursday

Delhi Police has barricaded the roads around the ED headquarters and a fort-like arrangement has been prepared by the paramilitary forces. Security has been increased in view of the possible protests by Congress workers and leaders.

A lot of traffic changes have been made in Lutyens’ Delhi due to which people passing through Aurangzeb Marg, Motilal Nehru Marg, Janpath Marg and Akbar Road will have to change their route. Sonia Gandhi will to reach ED Headquarters at around 11 am on Thursday.

Similar protests were held when former party president Rahul Gandhi was quizzed by the agency in June in the case. A large number of party leaders were detained and taken to far away locations and were released only at midnight. Congress MPs had raised strong objections and complained to the President as well as the Vice President and Lok Sabha Speaker against the police.

Meanwhile, the floor leaders of all Opposition parties in both Houses of Parliament, at 10am on Thursday, will have a meeting in the room number 43 of the Parliament House in New Delhi, to discuss a very important political issue.

