Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Sonia Gandhi Expresses Concern on Flood Situation in Various States, Urges Centre to Provide Assistance

She also sought to draw the Centre's attention Centre towards the flood situation in these states and appealed to it to provide the required assistance to the respective state governments.

PTI

Updated:September 29, 2019, 5:42 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Sonia Gandhi Expresses Concern on Flood Situation in Various States, Urges Centre to Provide Assistance
New Delhi: Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi leaves after the 'Tricolour' hoisting on the occasion of the 73rd Independence Day at AICC office, in New Delhi, Thursday, Aug 15, 2019. (PTI)

New Delhi: Congress president Sonia Gandhi expressed grave concern on Sunday over the flood situation arising out of incessant rains in Bihar, especially in Patna, Uttar Pradesh and some other states and urged the Centre to provide assistance to the affected states.

Hoping that the respective state governments and local administration were initiating sufficient relief and remedial measures, Gandhi instructed the office bearers of the pradesh Congress committees (PCCs) and its frontal organisations, as also every Congressman, to provide all possible assistance to the ordinary people facing hardship.

She also sought to draw the Centre's attention Centre towards the flood situation in these states and appealed to it to provide the required assistance to the respective state governments.

At least 13 persons have died in rain-related incidents in Patna, Bhagalpur and Kaimur districts of Bihar.

As many as 48 people have died in rain-related incidents across the country, most of them in Uttar Pradesh, while the incessant rains in Bihar, where an alert has been sounded, have left the streets of state capital Patna and other areas waterlogged and the residences of at least two ministers marooned.

As many as 35 lives have been lost in Uttar Pradesh since Friday, the government said. While 25 people died on Saturday, 10 deaths were reported on Friday.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram