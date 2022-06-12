Congress president Sonia Gandhi has been admitted to a hospital in Delhi because of Covid-related issues, the party said on Sunday, adding that she is stable and under observation.

“Congress President, Smt. Sonia Gandhi was admitted to Ganga Ram Hospital today owing to Covid related issues. She is stable and will be kept at the hospital for observation. We thank all the Congress men & women as also all well wishers for their concern and good wishes,” party spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said in a tweet.

Sonia Gandhi had tested positive for the Covid-19 on June 2 and had sought more time from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to appear before it for questioning in a money-laundering case.

Officials on Friday, June 10, had said that the agency, which investigates financial crimes, has issued fresh summons to the Sonia Gandhi to appear before it for questioning on June 23.

