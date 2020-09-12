INDIA

Sonia and Rahul Gandhi to Miss Start of Parliament Session as Congress Chief Flies to US for Medical Check-up

Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. (PTI)

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi will accompany her on the trip, party spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said in a tweet.

Congress President Sonia Gandhi left for the United States on Saturday for a routine medical check-up, sources close to her said. Gandhi, 73, is expected to be away for around a fortnight and would miss more than half of the Monsoon Session of Parliament that starts on September 14.

Sonia Gandhi's medical check-up was overdue and was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Surjewala said. Sources said she left early on Saturday and would return in the last week of September. She had cleared the Congress party's organisational restructuring before departing for her medical check-up.

