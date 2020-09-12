Sonia and Rahul Gandhi to Miss Start of Parliament Session as Congress Chief Flies to US for Medical Check-up

Congress President Sonia Gandhi left for the United States on Saturday for a routine medical check-up, sources close to her said. Gandhi, 73, is expected to be away for around a fortnight and would miss more than half of the Monsoon Session of Parliament that starts on September 14.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi will accompany her on the trip, party spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said in a tweet.

Congress President, Smt. Sonia Gandhi is travelling today onwards for a routine follow up & medical check up, which was deferred due to the pandemic.She is accompanied by Sh. Rahul Gandhi.We take this opportunity to thank everyone for their concern & good wishes. — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) September 12, 2020

Sonia Gandhi's medical check-up was overdue and was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Surjewala said. Sources said she left early on Saturday and would return in the last week of September. She had cleared the Congress party's organisational restructuring before departing for her medical check-up.