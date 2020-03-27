Take the pledge to vote

Sonia Gandhi Offers MPLADS Fund to Rae Bareli Administration to Fight Coronavirus Outbreak

In a letter to the Rae Bareli district magistrate, Gandhi asked him to use the funds as per the requirement of the constituency.

PTI

Updated:March 27, 2020, 8:31 PM IST
Sonia Gandhi Offers MPLADS Fund to Rae Bareli Administration to Fight Coronavirus Outbreak
Congress president Sonia Gandhi. (Image: PTI)

New Delhi: Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Friday offered her MPLADS fund for the welfare of the people of Rae Bareli in fighting the coronavirus outbreak.

In a letter to the Rae Bareli district magistrate, Gandhi asked him to use the funds as per the requirement of the constituency.

Gandhi also called upon the district magistrate to ensure that no person in her Lok Sabha constituency remains without food during lockdown.

