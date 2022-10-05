Sonia Gandhi Offers Prayers at Temple in Mysuru District on Vijayadashami

Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday offered prayers at a temple in H D Kote Assembly segment here, on the occasion of Vijayadashami. Gandhi, who arrived in Mysuru on Monday afternoon for the party’s ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra in Karnataka, which is currently on a two-day break for Ayudha Puja and Vijayadashami (Tuesday and Wednesday), is staying in a private resort here.

“Smt. Sonia Gandhi offering #Dussehra Prayers at Bheemanakolli Temple in Begur Village in H.D.Kote Assembly, Karnataka today. Simple, serene & sincere – away from politicking & in the true spirit of #vijaydashami . #Dusshera2022,” AICC General Secretary in-charge of Karnataka Randeep Singh Surjewala said in a tweet along with pictures.

She will participate in the Yatra on Thursday morning when it resumes after a two-day break.

Sonia Gandhi had not campaigned for the party during elections in the recent past due to health reasons. It will be after a long time that Gandhi will participate in the party’s public event where a large number of Congress workers are participating.

