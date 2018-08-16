English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Sonia Gandhi Remembers Vajpayee As a Towering Leader Who Stood for Democratic Values
Sonia Gandhi called Vajpayee a spell-binding orator, a leader of great vision and a patriot to the core for whom national interest was paramount.
File photo of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee with Sonia Gandhi. (Reuters)
Loading...
New Delhi: Former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi on Thursday paid tributes to BJP stalwart Atal Bihari Vajpayee, calling him a towering figure in national life and a leader with a great vision.
In a statement, Gandhi said, “Throughout his life, he [Vajpayee] stood for democratic values and demonstrated this commitment in all his acts, whether as a parliamentarian, a cabinet minister, or Prime Minister of India.
“He was a spell-binding orator, a leader of great vision, a patriot to the core for whom the national interest was paramount. But above all, he was a man with a very large heart and a real spirit of magnanimity,” she said.
The Congress leader said Vajpayee’s generosity was evident in his interactions with “other political parties and their leaders, with foreign governments, with coalition partners, and indeed with his own political colleagues, whom he always treated with respect and courtesy”.
Calling him a warm personality whose “gift of friendship won him admirers and friends across the political spectrum and from every walk of life”, Gandhi said Vajpayee’s death had “left behind a huge void”.
The former prime minister breathed his last at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences on Thursday. He was 93 and admitted to the hospital since June 11.
Also Watch
In a statement, Gandhi said, “Throughout his life, he [Vajpayee] stood for democratic values and demonstrated this commitment in all his acts, whether as a parliamentarian, a cabinet minister, or Prime Minister of India.
“He was a spell-binding orator, a leader of great vision, a patriot to the core for whom the national interest was paramount. But above all, he was a man with a very large heart and a real spirit of magnanimity,” she said.
The Congress leader said Vajpayee’s generosity was evident in his interactions with “other political parties and their leaders, with foreign governments, with coalition partners, and indeed with his own political colleagues, whom he always treated with respect and courtesy”.
Calling him a warm personality whose “gift of friendship won him admirers and friends across the political spectrum and from every walk of life”, Gandhi said Vajpayee’s death had “left behind a huge void”.
The former prime minister breathed his last at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences on Thursday. He was 93 and admitted to the hospital since June 11.
Also Watch
-
Indian Politics Loses Its Poetry With Vajpayee's Death
-
Thursday 16 August , 2018
Indian Politics Loses Its Poetry: First BJP Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee Passes Away
-
Thursday 16 August , 2018
Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Life And Times of Former PM
-
Thursday 16 August , 2018
Statesman Vajpayee Changed The Way World Looked At India
-
Wednesday 15 August , 2018
Watch: PM Unfurls Tricolour at Red Fort
Indian Politics Loses Its Poetry With Vajpayee's Death
Thursday 16 August , 2018 Indian Politics Loses Its Poetry: First BJP Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee Passes Away
Thursday 16 August , 2018 Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Life And Times of Former PM
Thursday 16 August , 2018 Statesman Vajpayee Changed The Way World Looked At India
Wednesday 15 August , 2018 Watch: PM Unfurls Tricolour at Red Fort
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Two Days Before Asian Games, Leander Paes Pulls Out
- Top 2018 Upcoming MPVs in India - Mahindra Marazzo, Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, 7-Seater Wagon R and More
- The Indian Version of Childish Gambino's Hit Song 'This is America' Will Give You The Chills
- Asian Games: Indonesia's Richest Man Going for Gold
- After Gold Coast Heartbreak, Sakshi Malik Eyes Strong Show in Jakarta
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...