Sonia Gandhi to Contest From Rae Bareli Again, Say Sources
Sources have told News18 that a group of seniors, representing the party old guard, have requested her to contest from Rae Bareli.
File photo of former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi. (PTI)
New Delhi: All eyes are on Sonia Gandhi’s constituency of Rae Bareli. There has been some speculation that she may retire from active politics and the seat may go to her daughter and now Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi.
Sources have told News18 that a group of seniors, representing the party old guard, have requested her to contest from Rae Bareli.
There are many reasons for why she may continue to be an MP.
Priyanka is to focus on UP state polls, which means that contesting elections may distract her from her primary responsibility of ensuring that the Congress improves its performance in the state.
Gandhis are aware that all eyes are on Priyanka and a poor performance would end the perception that she’s a winner and a trump card.
As for Rae Bareli, the Congress doesn’t want to give the seat to anyone else other than a Gandhi family member. According to the Congress, the seat is a sure winner. There is also a feeling that keeping the seat with Sonia would help Priyanka later.
Rahul moving to Rae Bareli will give an impression that the Congress chief is shying away from a fight with BJP’s Smriti Irani. So it’s highly likely now that Sonia will fight from Rae Bareli.
The constituency still has not become tired of her and she continues to enjoin tremendous goodwill. Winning Rae Bareli is a cakewalk for Sonia. The BJP, however, wants a tough fight. The PM was recently in Rae Bareli to inaugurate a project.
As a senior Congress leader said, “There are two Congress’ within the Congress: a Sonia Congress and a Rahul Congress. A Sonia Congress would want her to contest again.”
