Sonia, Priyanka Visit Rae Bareli to Thank Voters After Lok Sabha Elections
There will be a thanks-giving ceremony in Rae Bareli for which over 2,500 party workers have been invited.
File Photo of Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Vadra (PTI)
Raebareli: UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and her daughter and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday arrived at Rae Bareli on a thanks-giving visit.
This is their first visit to the constituency after it elected Sonia Gandhi in the Lok Sabha polls.
District Congress spokesperson, Lal Aash Kiran Pratap Singh said that the two leaders landed at the Fursatganj airport after which their cavalcade reached Bhuyemau guest house. Priyanaka Gandhi is likely to hold review meeting with district chiefs of the area at the guest house, he said.
In the evening, there will be a thanks-giving ceremony in which over 2,500 party workers have been invited, he said.
