Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Sonia, Priyanka Visit Rae Bareli to Thank Voters After Lok Sabha Elections

There will be a thanks-giving ceremony in Rae Bareli for which over 2,500 party workers have been invited.

PTI

Updated:June 12, 2019, 2:26 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Sonia, Priyanka Visit Rae Bareli to Thank Voters After Lok Sabha Elections
File Photo of Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Vadra (PTI)
Loading...
Raebareli: UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and her daughter and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday arrived at Rae Bareli on a thanks-giving visit.

This is their first visit to the constituency after it elected Sonia Gandhi in the Lok Sabha polls.

District Congress spokesperson, Lal Aash Kiran Pratap Singh said that the two leaders landed at the Fursatganj airport after which their cavalcade reached Bhuyemau guest house. Priyanaka Gandhi is likely to hold review meeting with district chiefs of the area at the guest house, he said.

In the evening, there will be a thanks-giving ceremony in which over 2,500 party workers have been invited, he said.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram