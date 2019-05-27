English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sonia, Rahul Gandhi Pay Homage to Jawaharlal Nehru on His 55th Death Anniversary
Former president Pranab Mukherjee, former vice president Hamid Ansari, former prime minister Manmohan Singh also paid homage to the late prime minister at the Shanti Vaan here.
File photo of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. (PTI)
New Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi and his mother Sonia Gandhi paid homage to former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his 55th death anniversary.
Former president Pranab Mukherjee, former vice president Hamid Ansari, former prime minister Manmohan Singh also paid homage to the late prime minister at the Shanti Van on the banks of the Yamuna here.
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Ghulam Nabi Azad, the leader of opposition in Rajya Sabha, several senior Congress leaders and MPs also paid respects to the late leader.
"Many democratic nations as young as India, soon degenerated into dictatorships.
"On his death anniversary, let us remember Jawaharlal Nehru Ji's contribution in building strong, independent, modern institutions, that have helped democracy survive in India for over 70 years," the Congress president tweeted.
Nehru was born to Motilal Nehru and Swaroop Rani on November 14, 1889, in Allahabad in Uttar Pradesh. Independent India's first and longest serving prime minister, he remained in office until his death on May 27, 1964.
