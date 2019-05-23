English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Winupa:
Sonipat Election Results 2019 Live Updates (Sonipatii, Sonepat): Counting of Votes On
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Sonipat (सोनीपत) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Sonipat (सोनीपत) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
6. Sonipat is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in region of Haryana in North India. This semi-urban general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 19.16% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0%. The estimated literacy level of Sonipat is 77.69%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 6 on Sunday, May 12, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Ramesh Chander of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 77,414 votes which was 7.85% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 35.23% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 23 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Jitender Singh of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 1,61,284 votes which was 22.64% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 47.56% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 21 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 69.61% and in 2009, the constituency registered 64.77% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Sonipat was: Ramesh Chander (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,77,824 men, 6,39,364 women and 0 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Sonipat Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Sonipat is: 29.0559 76.8954
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: सोनीपत, हरियाणा (Hindi); সোনিপাত, হরিয়ানা (Bengali); सोनीपत, हरयाणा (Marathi); સોનિપત, હરિયાણા (Gujarati); சோனிபட், ஹரியானா (Tamil); సోనీపత్, హరియాణా (Telugu); ಸೋನಿಪತ್, ಹರ್ಯಾಣ (Kannada); സോനിപത്ത്, ഹരിയാന (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
live
Status
party name
candidate name
BJP
Ramesh Chander Kaushik
BJP
Ramesh Chander Kaushik
LEADING
In 2009, Jitender Singh of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 1,61,284 votes which was 22.64% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 47.56% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 21 contestants in 2009.
Sonipat Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
BJP
142686
53.08%
Ramesh Chander Kaushik
INC
98762
36.74%
Bhupinder Singh Hooda
JNKP
10678
3.97%
Digvijay Singh Chautala
LSP
8918
3.32%
Raj Bala Saini
INLD
2354
0.88%
Surender Kumar Chhikara
IND
714
0.27%
Satish Raj Deswal
Nota
631
0.23%
Nota
IND
548
0.20%
Anil Kumar
SMNP
456
0.17%
Ramdiya
IND
432
0.16%
Master Ramesh Khatri Lambardar
BPHP
382
0.14%
Sudhir Kumar
IND
354
0.13%
Ashwani
IND
257
0.10%
Karan Singh
SUCI
215
0.08%
Comrade Balbeer Singh
RMEP
156
0.06%
Mahaveer
MYSP
145
0.05%
Kusum Parashar
IND
113
0.04%
Satinder Rathi
IND
111
0.04%
Dharambir
RJAVP
109
0.04%
Sukhmandar Singh Kharb
PSP(L)
109
0.04%
Rajesh Sharma
IND
93
0.03%
Dr. Jagbir Singh
AIFB
85
0.03%
Mohan
BHMP
80
0.03%
Sant Dharamveer Chotiwala
IND
74
0.03%
Ravinder Kumar
AKAP
71
0.03%
Manish
IND
69
0.03%
Shiyanand Tyagi
IND
68
0.03%
Bijender Kumar
IND
57
0.02%
Bijender
IND
50
0.02%
Jai Prakash
IND
31
0.01%
Pardeep Chahal
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 69.61% and in 2009, the constituency registered 64.77% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Sonipat was: Ramesh Chander (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,77,824 men, 6,39,364 women and 0 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Sonipat Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Sonipat is: 29.0559 76.8954
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: सोनीपत, हरियाणा (Hindi); সোনিপাত, হরিয়ানা (Bengali); सोनीपत, हरयाणा (Marathi); સોનિપત, હરિયાણા (Gujarati); சோனிபட், ஹரியானா (Tamil); సోనీపత్, హరియాణా (Telugu); ಸೋನಿಪತ್, ಹರ್ಯಾಣ (Kannada); സോനിപത്ത്, ഹരിയാന (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
NDA Touches 272 In Leads , Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @9:25
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
NDA Touches 100 Mark, Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @ 8:43
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
NDA Takes Early Lead @8:30 Am
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
NDA Touches 272 In Leads , Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @9:25
Thursday 23 May , 2019 NDA Touches 100 Mark, Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @ 8:43
Thursday 23 May , 2019 NDA Takes Early Lead @8:30 Am
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: What Indians are Googling About Modi and Rahul
- Hate Being Photographed, I'm Shy and Don’t Like Coming Out in Public, Says Milind Soman
- Virat Kohli to Sport Limited Edition Gold & White Shoes at World Cup
- The Sony-Microsoft Game Streaming Partnership is Surprising, but Clever
- Tesla's India-Entry Can Become a Reality Thanks to Ashok Leyland, CV Maker Open to Work With Elon Musk
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results