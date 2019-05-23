Sonipat Election Results 2019 Live Updates (Sonipatii, Sonepat): Counting of Votes On

live Status party name candidate name BJP Ramesh Chander Kaushik BJP Ramesh Chander Kaushik LEADING

Sonipat Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME BJP 142686 53.08% Ramesh Chander Kaushik Leading INC 98762 36.74% Bhupinder Singh Hooda JNKP 10678 3.97% Digvijay Singh Chautala LSP 8918 3.32% Raj Bala Saini INLD 2354 0.88% Surender Kumar Chhikara IND 714 0.27% Satish Raj Deswal Nota 631 0.23% Nota IND 548 0.20% Anil Kumar SMNP 456 0.17% Ramdiya IND 432 0.16% Master Ramesh Khatri Lambardar BPHP 382 0.14% Sudhir Kumar IND 354 0.13% Ashwani IND 257 0.10% Karan Singh SUCI 215 0.08% Comrade Balbeer Singh RMEP 156 0.06% Mahaveer MYSP 145 0.05% Kusum Parashar IND 113 0.04% Satinder Rathi IND 111 0.04% Dharambir RJAVP 109 0.04% Sukhmandar Singh Kharb PSP(L) 109 0.04% Rajesh Sharma IND 93 0.03% Dr. Jagbir Singh AIFB 85 0.03% Mohan BHMP 80 0.03% Sant Dharamveer Chotiwala IND 74 0.03% Ravinder Kumar AKAP 71 0.03% Manish IND 69 0.03% Shiyanand Tyagi IND 68 0.03% Bijender Kumar IND 57 0.02% Bijender IND 50 0.02% Jai Prakash IND 31 0.01% Pardeep Chahal

6. Sonipat is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in region of Haryana in North India. This semi-urban general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 19.16% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0%. The estimated literacy level of Sonipat is 77.69%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 6 on Sunday, May 12, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Ramesh Chander of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 77,414 votes which was 7.85% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 35.23% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 23 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Jitender Singh of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 1,61,284 votes which was 22.64% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 47.56% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 21 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 69.61% and in 2009, the constituency registered 64.77% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Sonipat was: Ramesh Chander (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,77,824 men, 6,39,364 women and 0 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Sonipat is: 29.0559 76.8954Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: सोनीपत, हरियाणा (Hindi); সোনিপাত, হরিয়ানা (Bengali); सोनीपत, हरयाणा (Marathi); સોનિપત, હરિયાણા (Gujarati); சோனிபட், ஹரியானா (Tamil); సోనీపత్, హరియాణా (Telugu); ಸೋನಿಪತ್, ಹರ್ಯಾಣ (Kannada); സോനിപത്ത്, ഹരിയാന (Malayalam).