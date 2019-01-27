English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Burden of New Citizens Would be Borne by Entire Country: Sonowal on Citizenship Bill
The chief minister also urged the All Assam Students Union (AASU) to extend full cooperation in successful implementation of Clause 6 of the Assam Accord for ensuring constitutional, administrative and legislative safeguard for the indigenous people.
File photo of Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal. (PTI)
Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Sunday said the Citizenship Bill was a national policy and once it becomes an act, the burden of new citizens would be borne by the entire country.
Attempts are being made to confuse people but the state government which has come to power with a popular mandate would do nothing to harm the interests of the local people, Sonowal said.
Speaking at the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Nalbari Medical College and Hospital at Borigaon, Sonowal said the bill can never threaten the existence of the indigenous people of Assam which has a legacy of great personalities like Srimanta Sankardev, Azan Fakir, Lachit Borphukan, Bagh Hazarika and other.
The chief minister also urged the All Assam Students Union (AASU) to extend full cooperation in successful implementation of Clause 6 of the Assam Accord for ensuring constitutional, administrative and legislative safeguard for the indigenous people.
He asked the intelligentsia to present the true picture of the bill before the people of the state, while criticising the previous Congress government for neglecting development in the region as well as the interests of the local people.
The previous Congress governments imposed IMDT Act in the state to protect illegal immigrants and made no significant efforts to update the National Register of Citizens (NRC), Sonowal said.
The NRC updation process received a major shot in the arm with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi coming to power at the Centre, he said.
After the final publication of the NRC, people of state would get a clear picture about the genuine citizens and illegal immigrants, Sonowal added.
The Nalbari Medical college will be constructed with a financial outlay of Rs 398.31 crore and will provide academic opportunities for 100 students per year.
Minister of Health and Family Welfare Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the state government had already sanctioned an amount of Rs 350 crore for the construction of the college which would give a new dimension to healthcare delivery service in the district.
He also informed that a 100-bed Cancer Hospital would also be setup in the same campus at a cost of Rs 19 crore.
The meeting was also addressed by Industry and Commerce Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary, Mangaldoi MP Ramen Deka and Nalbari MLA Ashok Sarma.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Attempts are being made to confuse people but the state government which has come to power with a popular mandate would do nothing to harm the interests of the local people, Sonowal said.
Speaking at the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Nalbari Medical College and Hospital at Borigaon, Sonowal said the bill can never threaten the existence of the indigenous people of Assam which has a legacy of great personalities like Srimanta Sankardev, Azan Fakir, Lachit Borphukan, Bagh Hazarika and other.
The chief minister also urged the All Assam Students Union (AASU) to extend full cooperation in successful implementation of Clause 6 of the Assam Accord for ensuring constitutional, administrative and legislative safeguard for the indigenous people.
He asked the intelligentsia to present the true picture of the bill before the people of the state, while criticising the previous Congress government for neglecting development in the region as well as the interests of the local people.
The previous Congress governments imposed IMDT Act in the state to protect illegal immigrants and made no significant efforts to update the National Register of Citizens (NRC), Sonowal said.
The NRC updation process received a major shot in the arm with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi coming to power at the Centre, he said.
After the final publication of the NRC, people of state would get a clear picture about the genuine citizens and illegal immigrants, Sonowal added.
The Nalbari Medical college will be constructed with a financial outlay of Rs 398.31 crore and will provide academic opportunities for 100 students per year.
Minister of Health and Family Welfare Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the state government had already sanctioned an amount of Rs 350 crore for the construction of the college which would give a new dimension to healthcare delivery service in the district.
He also informed that a 100-bed Cancer Hospital would also be setup in the same campus at a cost of Rs 19 crore.
The meeting was also addressed by Industry and Commerce Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary, Mangaldoi MP Ramen Deka and Nalbari MLA Ashok Sarma.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Republic Day 2019: Few Facts Every Indian Must Know
-
Saturday 26 January , 2019
Republic Day 2019: The Unheard Full Version Of Jana Gana Mana
-
Wednesday 15 August , 2018
Meet These Dedicated Flag Makers of India
-
Friday 25 January , 2019
Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
-
Saturday 26 January , 2019
Mega Discount Sales On Amazon And Flipkart To Discontinue As FDI Rules Arrive
Republic Day 2019: Few Facts Every Indian Must Know
Saturday 26 January , 2019 Republic Day 2019: The Unheard Full Version Of Jana Gana Mana
Wednesday 15 August , 2018 Meet These Dedicated Flag Makers of India
Friday 25 January , 2019 Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
Saturday 26 January , 2019 Mega Discount Sales On Amazon And Flipkart To Discontinue As FDI Rules Arrive
Live TV
Recommended For You
- After PM Modi, Nirmala Sitharaman Asks 'How's the Josh?' As She Watches 'Uri' with War Veterans
- Pakistan Bowlers Force Series Decider Against South Africa
- Polar Movie Review: This Netflix Film is Sadistic, Sadomasochistic & Downright Stupid
- TRAI’s New Rules For Cable And DTH: Pay More Now For Watching TV, or Watch Less Channels
- Malaika Arora's Stunning Pictures at a Spa Will Give You Self Care Goals
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results