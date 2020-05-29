INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Sons Refuse to Allow 80-year-old Mother into House out of Covid-19 Fear

Image for representation. (Reuters)

Image for representation. (Reuters)

An 80-year-old woman was allegedly not allowed into their house here on Friday by her sons out of COVID-19 fear as she returned from Maharashtra.

  • PTI Karimnagar
  • Last Updated: May 29, 2020, 10:40 PM IST
Share this:

An 80-year-old woman was allegedly not allowed into their house here on Friday by her sons out of COVID-19 fear as she returned from Maharashtra where the incidence of the disease is high.

The woman today returned from Sholapur in Maharashtra after a stay at her relatives house in the wake

of relaxations in lockdown norms, but her elder son and his wife did not allow her into the house, said Edla Ashok, a division member of Karimnagar Municipal Corporation.

The elderly woman explained that she was healthy and not a COVID-19 patient, but her son did not relent, Ashok said.


The womans younger son had locked his house and gone away out of fear of the virus as she returned from

Maharashtra, the civic official claimed.

On the intervention of the member and the neighbours, the mother was accepted by her elder son.

However, the civic official said the senior citizen would be subjected to a coronavirus test, and in case of any symptoms, she would be put in a quarantine ward.


Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading