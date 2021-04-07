Sonu Sood Flags off Sanjeevani Ki Gaadi to Raise Awareness of Covid Vaccine in 4,831 Villages

Sanjeevani Ki Gaadi was flagged off by Actor Sonu Sood on Wednesday from Attari Border in Punjab to increase awareness about the Covid-19 vaccination and the importance of getting it. The vehicle will increase awareness about inoculation, motivate people to take the vaccine and also facilitate taking the vaccine against Covid-19.

The van will spread awareness about Covid-19 vaccination in 4,831 villages adopted by Network 18 and Federal Bank as a part of the initiative Sanjeevani- a shot of life, launched on World Health Day.

The Sanjeevani Ki Gaadi was flagged off in the presence of Shyam Srinivasan, Chief Executive Officer of Federal Bank, Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu and Amritsar DC Gurpreet Singh Khaira.

It will travel across the country spreading information about Covid-19 vaccine across 5 key districts, starting from Amritsar then covering Indore, Nashik, Guntur and Dakshin Kanadda.

Actor Sonu Sood who flagged the vehicle not only took the Covid jab but also appealed the people to take the vaccine against Covid at the earliest.

“Speaking at the launch of the initiative ‘Sanjeevani’, aimed at creating and increasing awareness about vaccination against Covid-19, Sonu Sood said, “I remember the time (last year) when the movement of the migrants began to head for their home. We only appealed to them to stay calm and remain safe. Now when we have the vaccine against Covid, whoever is listening to us should please get the Covid vaccine.”

“I think that there is a need to remove the hesitancy among the people who are thinking whether they should get innoculated or not. Get vaccinated at the earliest,” he added.

The initiative comes as India began its third phase of Covid vaccination in the country making the vaccine freely available to those above the age of 45 years. The government plans to gradually bring in beneficiaries from other age groups in what is known as the world’s biggest inoculation against Covid-19.

Sanjeevani is a Federal Bank CSR drive that intends to reach every Indian with relevant and important information about the COVID-19 vaccine. It will collaborate with NGOs, Government agencies and influencers to spread information and bust myths surrounding the vaccine, while enlisting donors to gift vaccines to the most deprived and worst affected Indians.