Soon, A Humanoid Robot Will Guide Visitors, Fix Appointments at Kerala Police Headquarters
Stating that robot KP-BOT will be at work at the front office, director general of police Loknath Behra said the aim was to introduce technology into policing.
Robot KP-BOT has the ability to greet officers through face recognition.
Thiruvananthapuram: As visitors enter the police headquarters in Thiruvanthapuram, they would soon be greeted by robot KP-BOT, who would then direct them to appropriate sections.
Stating that the robot will be at work at the front office, director general of police Loknath Behra said the aim was to introduce technology into policing.
“At present, about four persons are required to do the front office duty. Now, it would be managed by the KP-BOT,” said the DGP.
The function of the robot will include greeting visitors, guide them to appropriate sections, collecting their information, fix appointments and issue visitors’ ID.
The robot, which has the ability to greet officers through face recognition, will also create case files on complaints/petitions by visitors and connect them to officers concerned through Skype.
The state police chief said though the robot initially has a front office job, plans are in the offing to have robots regulate the traffic system in the city.
KP-BOT will require a month’s training before being posted at the police headquarters.
The first robot inducted into the force is a female. DGP said, “Women empowerment and gender equality were kept in mind while deciding on the gender of the first robot. Also, the fact that most front office jobs are managed by women was considered.”
Kerala Police Cyberdome worked with Asimov Robotics, a Kochi based start-up, to introduce KP-BOT.
If someone asks KP-BOT about bribe, it will reply that it has the person’s details and can file a complaint for making the offer.
On whether the humanoid robot is a first-of-its-kind in a state police force, Behra said he didn’t want to make any claims, but had been told that there was a robot in the Dubai police department.
He said, there are plans to equip the robot with additional sensors like metal and IED detectors, thermal imaging, gas sensors and facial gesture recognition to address the safety and security aspects of human officers and workplaces.
