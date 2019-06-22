Soon After Giving Birth, Odisha Woman and Her Newborn Killed After Autorickshaw Collides with Truck
The woman and her newborn were killed and three others, including her husband, were seriously injured before the truck driver abandoned his vehicle on the road and fled the spot.
Image for Representation. (PTI)
Kendrapara (Odisha): A woman and her newborn were killed and three others, including her husband, seriously injured when an auto-rickshaw carrying them collided with a truck in Odisha's Kendrapara district on Saturday, a police officer said.
The woman, 25, was returning home from a hospital, where she gave birth to a girl on Friday, when the accident occurred around 8.30 am at Khamara Chowk on the Paradip-Daitary Expressway in Kendrapara Sadar police station area of the district, he said.
The truck driver abandoned his vehicle on the road and fled the spot, the officer said.
"Minati Mallick and her newborn died on the spot, while three others, including the husband and an ASHA worker, sustained serious injuries. They were taken to district headquarters hospital, where the doctors referred them to SCB Medical College & Hospital in Cuttack," he added.
