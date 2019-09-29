Soon After Return From US Visit, PM Modi to Address Nation in 'Mann ki Baat' at 11am Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address the nation in his monthly radio programme "Mann ki Baat" at 11 am on Sunday, shortly after returning from his US trip. This will the fourth edition of "Mann ki Baat" since Modi was re-elected in May.

He was received by BJP workers at the Palam airport when he returned from his week-long trip, which he called a "memorable welcome". He told them that respect and enthusiasm for India had increased significantly in the last five years, as he saw at the UN.

He mentioned the "Howdy, Modi!" event which was attended by the Indian diaspora in large numbers, and also saw US President Donald Trump, and several Democrats and Republicans in attendance.

In the previous edition of "Mann ki Baat", the Prime Minister called for curbing use of single-use plastic from October 2, Gandhi Jayanti, a pitch he also made in his UN address.

The programme will be aired on All India Radio, DD National, DD News and DD Bharti.

