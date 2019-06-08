Soon, Get Massage for Rs 100 on Trains as Railways Gears Up to Roll Out 1st-of-its-kind Service
The massage service provided by Indian Railways will be available for Rs 100 each for a foot massage and head massage.
Picture for representation. (Image: Reuters)
New Delhi: For the first time in the history of Indian Railways, massage services will be made available for passengers on board running trains. This facility will be made available in 39 trains departing from Indore, a railway official said Saturday.
This was a proposal from the Ratlam division of Western Railway zone, the official said.
"This is the first time in the history of railways that we will provide massaging service for passenger comfort on running trains. It will not only increase revenue but also add passengers. Railways to earn an additional revenue of Rs 20 lakh annually and an estimated increase of Rs 90 lakh per year through the additional sale of tickets from about 20,000 passengers who will be the service providers.
"This is the first time that such a contract has been signed," said Rajesh Bajpai, director, media and communication, railway board. The service will be available for Rs 100 each for foot massage and head massage.
This scheme is part of the railways' scheme whereby zones and divisions have been asked to come out with new and innovative ideas to generate non-fare revenue for the national transporter.
Also Watch
-
ICC World Cup 2019: Why ICC Objected To Dhoni's "Balidan" Insignia On Gloves
-
Friday 08 June , 2018
World Oceans Day: Saving the Oceans by Combating Plastic Pollution
-
Thursday 06 June , 2019
Water Crisis In Betul, Villagers Forced To Drink Contaminated Water
-
Thursday 06 June , 2019
Operation Blue Star Anniversary: Pro-Khalistani Slogans Raised In Golden Temple
-
Friday 07 June , 2019
Bank Customers in for a Treat as RBI Makes Online Transfers Free by Removing Charges on NEFT, RTGS
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bharat Box Office Collection Day 3: Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif Film Collects Rs 95.5 Crore
- The Ferrari SF90 Stradale Redefines Maranello's Glorious V8 Bloodline
- Shefali Shah on Life after Delhi Crime: I was Typecast into the Mother Category
- Once a Cricketer, Ashleigh Barty Storms into French Open Final
- There Are 238 Apps on The Google Play Store That Could Render Your Android Phone Unusable
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s