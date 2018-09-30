Soon, India's Economy Will Overtake That of Britain: PM Modi in Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Sunday energy is essential for financial development and its paucity does not let any nation come out of poverty.Claiming that the day is not far when India will overtake Britain's economy, he said while 13 crore families received gas connections in the country in 60 years, his government gave connections to 10 crore families in the last four years.Modi was addressing a gathering after inaugurating the Mundra LNG Terminal, Anjar-Mundra and the Palanpur-Pali-Barmer gas transmission projects at Anjar in Kutch district of Gujarat."Energy is essential for development. Paucity of energy does not let any nation come out of poverty. If one needs freedom from poverty, wants financial development and a self-sufficient country, energy is necessary. Without it, even a mobile phone cannot be charged," he said.Modi said several prime ministers and chief ministers came and went, but he was fortunate to get the opportunity to inaugurate the third LNG (liquefied natural gas) terminal."Gujarat is the gateway and hub for LNG and the epicentre of energy. As the third LNG terminal is dedicated to the country, all of them will fulfill their responsibility of sending energy to the east coast," he said.He said there was a time when people were happy with 'kachcha' roads, but now people want modern development.Now, people want railway, highway, i-way, gas grid, water grid, power grid, optical fibre network. In a way people want modern infrastructure, he said."In 60 years, 13 crore families received gas connections in the country. In four years (since coming to power), we gave connections to 10 crore families," Modi said.The prime minister said his government's aim is that in the coming days no family would have to cook on wood."The day is not far, when the country's economy will overtake Britain's economy," he added. PTI