Telangana CM KCR to Get Rs 7 Crore Bullet-proof Bus, 2nd in 3 Years
This is not the first time that KCR has purchased an expensive bus. In 2015, he had faced flak for purchasing a Rs 5 crore-luxury bus, which was manufactured by Mercedes Benz.
In 2015, KCR had purchased a Rs 5 crore-bus manufactured by Mercedes Benz (File Photo: News18)
Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is all geared up for the upcoming elections with a new bulletproof bus worth Rs 7 crore.
The proposal has been made due to security threat. A committee is formed to study the specifications for the bus and the technologies to be incorporated to meet the high-level security requirements of the chief minster. Officials of the Home and Transport Departments have begun discussions on the proposal.
This is not the first time that KCR has purchased an expensive bus. In 2015, he had faced flak for purchasing a Rs 5 crore-luxury bus, which was manufactured by Mercedes Benz. The bus has 12 seats, a small area for conference, a restroom, wifi connection and stair access from within to the roof.
Two years ago, the Telangana CM had moved into his Begumpet home-cum-office, which is spread over a nine-acre plot. Reportedly, the property costs Rs 50 crore. KCR’s highly equipped and fortified building is considered to be one of the biggest official cum-house complexes in the country. It was constructed by Mumbai-based realty major Shapoorji Pallonji.
