Soon, Rajdhani Express from New Delhi to Reach Mumbai in 10hrs, Kolkata in 12hrs

The travel time from New Delhi to Mumbai by Rajdhani Express will soon be wrapped up in 10 hours as against 15 hours 30 minutes. Similarly, the journey from New Delhi to Howrah (Kolkata), which now takes around 17 hours, will be cut to 12 hours by Rajdhani Express.

The Indian Railways plans to cut down the travel time of New Delhi-Mumbai Rajdhani Express by enhancing infrastructure under Mission Raftaar initiative. In the next four years, Indian Railways plans to increase the maximum speed of the New Delhi-Mumbai Rajdhani Express to 160 kmph (kilometer per hour) from 130 kmph at present, The Livemint reported.

T6he Indian Railways estimates to spend Rs. 6,806 crore to build the necessary infrastructure. Major overhaul in the infrastructure will reduce the travelling time by at least five hours.

The proposed plan of reducing the travel time of New Delhi-Howrah Rajdhani Express under Mission Raftaar is estimated to cost the Indian Railways Rs 6,685 crore and will include the Kanpur-Lucknow route.

Reducing the travel time between the national capital and the financial capital of the country has been a priority for the Prime Minister Narendra Modi led government at the Centre.

In the Railway Budget 2016-17, Indian Railways first introduced Mission Raftaar initiative with an aim to increase the average speed of all passenger trains by at least 25 kmph in the next five years. The main routes that have been identified for increasing the speed are Delhi – Mumbai, Delhi – Howrah, Howrah- Chennai, Chennai – Mumbai, Delhi – Chennai and Howrah – Mumbai.

Earlier in July, the Indian Railways has increased the speed of 261 trains by 110 minutes spread acrodd different zones as part of its Mission Raftaar. The trains include - Vande Bharat Express train, Humsafar Express trains, Antyodaya Express trains, Tejas Express trains and Uday Express train, railway official said.

To increase the mobility, the Indian Railways in 2018-2019 has replaced 141 short distance passenger trains by Mainline Electric Multiple Units (MEMUs) and Diesel Electric Multiple Units (DEMUs).

