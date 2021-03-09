Soon, Ram Temple Visitors Can Fly Down to Ayodhya as Town Set to Get 'State-of-the-art' Airport

Soon, pilgrims visiting Ram Mandir will be able to fly down to the temple town as Ayodhya is set to get a ‘state-of-the-art’ airport. Union aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that AAI has sanctioned Rs 242 crore for the purpose.

“In good news for civil aviation connectivity for Ramjanmsthali Ayodhya, AAI has sanctioned Rs 242 cr for development of the state-of-the-art Airport in the holy city. This airport will hugely benefit visitors & pilgrims. I want to thank @UPGovt for its cooperation in this regard… Around 270 acres of land has been made available by the @UPGovt.” he tweeted.

Singh further that the 558 acres of additional land is being acquired by the Uttar Pradesh government for upgrading the airport further. “ATR72 operations will begin in the first phase. Additional land (558 acres) is being acquired by the State Govt for further upgradation of the airport for operation of wide body aircraft in Phase-2,” the civil aviation minister said.

On November 9, 2019, the Supreme Court settled the fractious issue going back more than a century and backed the construction of a Ram temple by a trust at the disputed site. It also ruled that an alternative five-acre plot must be found for a mosque in the Hindu holy town.

Delivering a unanimous judgement on a case that had long polarised the country, the court said the faith of the Hindus that Lord Ram was born at the site was undisputed.

The Ram Janmabhoomi movement got a fillip in 1990 with then BJP president LK Advani’s ‘rath yatra’. Two years later, in December 1992, the 16th century Mughal-era Babri Masjid, built on what a large sections believe is Lord Ram’s birthplace, was demolished.