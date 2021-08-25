Ghaziabad Hospitals to Have Recreation Centres to Help Doctors Cope With Stress

As the country prepares for the third wave of the novel coronavirus, the Ghaziabad administration and health department has made arrangements of indoor games for the doctors and other medical staff to relax and entertain themselves in their free time.

A senior official working at the Ghaziabad district headquarters said, “We are making a recreation centre in government hospitals for doctors and other hospital staff to ease mental pressure during work hours.”

The officer added that the recreation centre will be used by doctors, nurses, ward boys and other working staff of the hospital.

“They can play games such as ludo and chess at the recreation centre,” added the officer.

The officer further said that the Ghaziabad administration decided to make recreation centres in hospitals after seeing the immense mental pressure doctors, nurses and other hospital staff went through during the first and second wave of Covid-19.

“Hospital staff, including doctors and nurses, worked continuously for days and did not return home for weeks. During the first and second wave, the doctors had to go through immense mental pressure. If a third wave comes, the hospital staff can relax at the hospital recreation centres,” the officer added.

MMG Hospital Chief Medical Superintendent (CMS) Dr Anuram Bharghav said that a recreation centre is being made at the MMG District Hospital, which will be functional soon. “This recreation centre will have carrom boards, chess boards and ludo. The recreation centre will only be open after OPD hours.”

The Ghaziabad administration has made separate arrangements for its male and female hospital staff in the recreation centre.

According to official records, around 2,500 patients visit the hospital every day. The hospital OPD starts at 8:00 am and has the capacity to admit 100 patients. The MMG Hospital has around 200 staff including doctors and nurses.

