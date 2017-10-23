Soon, Seaplanes To Take Flight in India

A team, comprising members from the ministry of civil aviation, Airports Authority of India and Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has been formed to look in to the feasibility of operation of scheduled amphibious flights in India. The decision comes just weeks after a meeting between all stakeholders concluded to look into the conditions necessary for seaplanes to function.A highly placed ministry official confirmed to CNN-News18 that the team will be checking the conditions at various places in India. The official also said that if the feasibility conditions are met, the amphibious planes can also be helpful in the Sagarmala project, which was started for development of the ports in the country.The report will be submitted by early December, considering the two months given to the team to look into the criteria for the water drone and aerodrome necessities for seaplanes (including water depth). As the teams look for feasibility aspect of scheduled seaplanes to function in India, one of the most important criterion that the team is looking at is ensuring the planes have double engine aircrafts. Some functional private seaplanes, the official added, have single engines. For a flight in India, according to plans being laid out, it’s imperative that the planes have double engines.Scheduled amphibious planes would further result in better connectivity with coastal areas and also the areas which were earlier inaccessible. For example, the feasibility team is expected to check Tihri dam for the conditions that are needed for a seaplane to land. A few airlines like Spicejet and Mehair air service have already shown interest in the operation, the official added.