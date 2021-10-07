Soon, You Will Have to Pay Rs 10-15 Extra for Boarding Trains From Revamped Stations

Passengers opting for Indian Railways to travel will soon have to shell out Rs 10 to Rs 15 extra for boarding trains from stations that have been or will be revamped soon.

Similar charges will be applicable for de-boarding the trains at stations that have been or will be redeveloped in the future, Times of India reported on Thursday. The amount has been put in five brackets — higher for AC First Class and subsequently less for AC-2, AC-3, Sleeper and unreserved classes.

Meanwhile, the Indian Railways’ catering and tourism wing is set to launch a special tourist train to explore five North Eastern states under the ‘Dekho Apna Desh’ initiave, news agency ANI reported. The duration of the journey will be of 14 nights and 15 days.

The special train will take passengers to places that are not just far from the crowd but also are untouched, unexplored and unimaginable, according to an IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation) official quoted by the agency.

A special tourist train for tourism in the North East is the first one of its kind to be operated by the IRCTC. The journey will start from Delhi’s Safdarjung railway station and will cover five prominent states, including destinations like Guwahati, Kaziranga and Johnhart in Assam, Itanagar in Arunachal Pradesh, Kohima in Nagaland, Una Koti, Agartala and Udaipur in Tripura, and Shillong and Cherapunji in Meghalaya.

Ghaziabad, Tundla, Kanpur, Lucknow, Varanasi and Patna are other boarding points. The journey will start from November 26. The fare begins from Rs 85,495 per person for AC two-tier and Rs 1,02,430 per person for first-class AC. Only fully vaccinated people can board the journey, the report said.

