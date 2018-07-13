With the success of Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story and Dangal among others, biopics on sports stars have become the newest flavour in Bollywood.
Soorma: Sandeep Singh, Diljit Dosanjh on Tragedy That Changed The Life of The Former Hockey Captain
Watch: Thai Navy Releases Video of the Daring Cave Rescue Mission
'World Population Day: Where India has defeated the FIFA semi-finalists
Imprtance of Tech in Auto: Interview of Mamatha Chamarthi, CDO, ZF
When Doctors at AIIMS tried to Change Sexual Orientation through Controversial Gay Conversion Therapy
New NET, NEET, JEE (Mains) As National Testing Agency Takes Over: A Look At What Has Changed
Creating New Memories With Old Songs: Sanam, The Band That Redefined The Meaning of Renditions
Walking With the Bakarwals, Through Jammu and Kashmir With the Nomads
Thailand Cave Rescue : Rescue Operations Begin for 12 Thai Boys and Football Coach
Road To 2019: RSS Chalks Out Strategy To Woo Dalits Story So Far
Soorma: Sandeep Singh, Diljit Dosanjh on Tragedy That Changed The Life of The Former Hockey Captain
Breaking Toons: Neelabh’s Witty Take BJP vs Opposition Parties
Samsung Galaxy J6 Review: Competent Performer at a Price of Rs 13,990
Watch: Thai Navy Releases Video of the Daring Cave Rescue Mission
'World Population Day: Where India has defeated the FIFA semi-finalists
Importance of Tech in Auto: Interview of Mamatha Chamarthi, CDO, ZF
When Doctors at AIIMS Tried to Change Sexual Orientation Through Controversial Gay Conversion Therapy
Meet the Indian Doctor Who Braves Bullets to Serve Thousands in Volatile Gaza