Soorma: Sandeep Singh, Diljit Dosanjh on Tragedy That Changed The Life of The Former Hockey Captain

With the success of Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story and Dangal among others, biopics on sports stars have become the newest flavour in Bollywood. And, Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Soorma is all set to be the latest addition to the list. The film - based on former India hockey captain Sandeep Singh - tells an inspirational story about his miraculous comeback in the game after being accidentally shot at and seriously injured on board the New Delhi-bound Kalka-Delhi Shatabdi Express in 2006. Singh was almost paralysed and on a wheelchair for two years after the tragic incident. During his recent visit to his hometown of Shahbad, the former hockey star recalled the toughest time of his life. Also starring Taapsee Pannu and Angad Bedi, the film releases on July 13