Sops for Unemployed Youths, Tax Waivers Among Other Benefits in Congress-NCP's Election Manifesto

Mumbai: The Congress-NCP-led combine on Monday night promised monthly allowance of Rs 5,000 for the unemployed youth and a minimum salary of Rs 21,000 a month for workers if voted to power in Maharashtra as it released its manifesto for the October 21 assembly elections.

The opposition alliance promised waiving property tax on residential homes of up to 500 sq ft area in all municipal corporations in the state along with reducing the hefty fines prescribed in the new Motor Vehicle Act for traffic offenders.

The Democratic Front, in its manifesto, also sought to tap rural voters by promising at least 200 days of job under the National Rural Employment Guarantee Act.

Every district will get a super-specialty hospital if the combine is voted to power, stated the document, released two weeks ahead of the voting for the 288-member assembly.

Other promises in the manifesto included zero per cent interest on educational loans as well as releasing the results of MPSC within 45 days of the examinations on the lines of UPSC (Union Public Service Commission).

The Congress and Sharad Pawar's NCP, which had fought the 2014 assembly polls separately, have joined hands this time to take on the ruling BJP-Shiv Sena alliance.

Some smaller outfits are also part of the Congress-NCP opposition front.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.