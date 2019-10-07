Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Sops for Unemployed Youths, Tax Waivers Among Other Benefits in Congress-NCP's Election Manifesto

The opposition alliance promised waiving property tax on residential homes of up to 500 sq ft area in all municipal corporations in the state along with reducing the hefty fines prescribed in the new Motor Vehicle Act for traffic offenders.

PTI

Updated:October 7, 2019, 11:04 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Sops for Unemployed Youths, Tax Waivers Among Other Benefits in Congress-NCP's Election Manifesto
Party symbols of NCP (left) and Congress.

Mumbai: The Congress-NCP-led combine on Monday night promised monthly allowance of Rs 5,000 for the unemployed youth and a minimum salary of Rs 21,000 a month for workers if voted to power in Maharashtra as it released its manifesto for the October 21 assembly elections.

The opposition alliance promised waiving property tax on residential homes of up to 500 sq ft area in all municipal corporations in the state along with reducing the hefty fines prescribed in the new Motor Vehicle Act for traffic offenders.

The Democratic Front, in its manifesto, also sought to tap rural voters by promising at least 200 days of job under the National Rural Employment Guarantee Act.

Every district will get a super-specialty hospital if the combine is voted to power, stated the document, released two weeks ahead of the voting for the 288-member assembly.

Other promises in the manifesto included zero per cent interest on educational loans as well as releasing the results of MPSC within 45 days of the examinations on the lines of UPSC (Union Public Service Commission).

The Congress and Sharad Pawar's NCP, which had fought the 2014 assembly polls separately, have joined hands this time to take on the ruling BJP-Shiv Sena alliance.

Some smaller outfits are also part of the Congress-NCP opposition front.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram