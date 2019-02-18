English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sops for Women, a Let-down for Health: Bengaluru Civic Body Presents Budget Amid Ruckus by BJP
Under the 'Mahalakshmi Yojane' scheme, every girl born in a BBMP maternity hospital between April 1, 2019, to March 31, 2020, will be provided with a 15-year maturity bond of Rs 1 lakh each and Rs 60 crores has been earmarked for this.
Taxation and Finance Standing Committee Chairperson SP Hemalatha, a JDS corporator from Vrusahbhavathi Nagar.
Loading...
Bengaluru: With an outlay of Rs 10,687 crores, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagar Palike on Monday, announced its budget for the financial year 2019-2020 amid ruckus by BJP corporators.
The BBMP budget was presented by Taxation and Finance Standing Committee Chairperson SP Hemalatha, a JDS corporator from Vrusahbhavathi Nagar. It was also the first time a woman presented the municipal budget, thus giving a boost to pro-women schemes with Rs 19.80 crores being set aside to take up women-centric programmes.
However, while the budget was being presented, BJP raised slogans calling it a “bogus” one.
The budget consisted of Rs 7982.03 crores of revenue receipts and Rs 2705.76 crores of capital receipts.
Under the 'Mahalakshmi Yojane' scheme, every girl born in a BBMP maternity hospital between April 1, 2019, to March 31, 2020, will be provided with a 15-year maturity bond of Rs 1 lakh each and Rs 60 crore has been earmarked for this.
Besides, the BBMP has also allotted Rs 10 Lakh for 198 wards.
A major chunk of the budget expenditure will be spent on developmental works with the civic body allocating Rs 4945.91 crores for it. This will also include major infrastructure development in the form of White-Topping of roads (Rs 1172 crores) and Road Development (Rs 2246 crores).
The Palike will also spend 11.10% of the budget on improving garbage disposal and solid waste management in Bengaluru city.
Further, the municipal corporation's budget got a boost after state budget implement the Nava Bengaluru Kriya Yojane at a cost of Rs 8,015 crore in the next 3 years. For this year, it has allotted Rs 2,300 crores for this purpose.
The expenditure on health and education was limited to mere 2.17% of the budget, whereas lake rejuvenation too took a backseat with BBMP setting aside only Rs 25 crore.
In terms of sources of revenue, the biggest chunk this time around will come from government grants worth Rs 3606.11 crore, which is 34% of receipts. The BBMP hopes to get Rs 3541.95 crores through tax revenue.
The BBMP budget was presented by Taxation and Finance Standing Committee Chairperson SP Hemalatha, a JDS corporator from Vrusahbhavathi Nagar. It was also the first time a woman presented the municipal budget, thus giving a boost to pro-women schemes with Rs 19.80 crores being set aside to take up women-centric programmes.
However, while the budget was being presented, BJP raised slogans calling it a “bogus” one.
The budget consisted of Rs 7982.03 crores of revenue receipts and Rs 2705.76 crores of capital receipts.
Under the 'Mahalakshmi Yojane' scheme, every girl born in a BBMP maternity hospital between April 1, 2019, to March 31, 2020, will be provided with a 15-year maturity bond of Rs 1 lakh each and Rs 60 crore has been earmarked for this.
Besides, the BBMP has also allotted Rs 10 Lakh for 198 wards.
A major chunk of the budget expenditure will be spent on developmental works with the civic body allocating Rs 4945.91 crores for it. This will also include major infrastructure development in the form of White-Topping of roads (Rs 1172 crores) and Road Development (Rs 2246 crores).
The Palike will also spend 11.10% of the budget on improving garbage disposal and solid waste management in Bengaluru city.
Further, the municipal corporation's budget got a boost after state budget implement the Nava Bengaluru Kriya Yojane at a cost of Rs 8,015 crore in the next 3 years. For this year, it has allotted Rs 2,300 crores for this purpose.
The expenditure on health and education was limited to mere 2.17% of the budget, whereas lake rejuvenation too took a backseat with BBMP setting aside only Rs 25 crore.
In terms of sources of revenue, the biggest chunk this time around will come from government grants worth Rs 3606.11 crore, which is 34% of receipts. The BBMP hopes to get Rs 3541.95 crores through tax revenue.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Families Mourn Death Of 40 Jawans Martyred In Pulwama Terror Attack
-
Saturday 16 February , 2019
News18 Exclusive: Masterminds Behind Pulwama Attack Exposed
-
Friday 15 February , 2019
Rajnath Singh, J&K DGP Dilgabh Singh Carry Coffin of Soldier Killed in Terror Strike
-
Friday 15 February , 2019
‘Pakistan Will Have To Pay Heavy Price’ Says PM Modi
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
News18 Ground Report: Over 20 Jawans Killed as Suicide Bomber Strikes CRPF Convoy in Kashmir
Families Mourn Death Of 40 Jawans Martyred In Pulwama Terror Attack
Saturday 16 February , 2019 News18 Exclusive: Masterminds Behind Pulwama Attack Exposed
Friday 15 February , 2019 Rajnath Singh, J&K DGP Dilgabh Singh Carry Coffin of Soldier Killed in Terror Strike
Friday 15 February , 2019 ‘Pakistan Will Have To Pay Heavy Price’ Says PM Modi
Thursday 14 February , 2019 News18 Ground Report: Over 20 Jawans Killed as Suicide Bomber Strikes CRPF Convoy in Kashmir
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bentley Bentyaga Luxury SUV Worth Rs 4.40 Crore Involved in Crash with Auto Rickshaw in Delhi
- Covering Imran Khan's Picture in India Regrettable: PCB
- Australian Couple Grows Human-Sized Cabbage After 9 Months of Hard Work, Eats Coleslaw for Two Weeks
- HP Spectre x360 13 Review: When A Good Windows Convertible Evolves Into a True Great
- TRAI’s New Rules For Cable And DTH: Dishtv, Sun Direct and Tata Sky Try to Reduce NCF Burden on Subscribers
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results