Sops for Women, a Let-down for Health: Bengaluru Civic Body Presents Budget Amid Ruckus by BJP

With an outlay of Rs 10,687 crores, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagar Palike on Monday, announced its budget for the financial year 2019-2020 amid ruckus by BJP corporators.The BBMP budget was presented by Taxation and Finance Standing Committee Chairperson SP Hemalatha, a JDS corporator from Vrusahbhavathi Nagar. It was also the first time a woman presented the municipal budget, thus giving a boost to pro-women schemes with Rs 19.80 crores being set aside to take up women-centric programmes.However, while the budget was being presented, BJP raised slogans calling it a “bogus” one.The budget consisted of Rs 7982.03 crores of revenue receipts and Rs 2705.76 crores of capital receipts.Under the 'Mahalakshmi Yojane' scheme, every girl born in a BBMP maternity hospital between April 1, 2019, to March 31, 2020, will be provided with a 15-year maturity bond of Rs 1 lakh each and Rs 60 crore has been earmarked for this.Besides, the BBMP has also allotted Rs 10 Lakh for 198 wards.A major chunk of the budget expenditure will be spent on developmental works with the civic body allocating Rs 4945.91 crores for it. This will also include major infrastructure development in the form of White-Topping of roads (Rs 1172 crores) and Road Development (Rs 2246 crores).The Palike will also spend 11.10% of the budget on improving garbage disposal and solid waste management in Bengaluru city.Further, the municipal corporation's budget got a boost after state budget implement the Nava Bengaluru Kriya Yojane at a cost of Rs 8,015 crore in the next 3 years. For this year, it has allotted Rs 2,300 crores for this purpose.The expenditure on health and education was limited to mere 2.17% of the budget, whereas lake rejuvenation too took a backseat with BBMP setting aside only Rs 25 crore.In terms of sources of revenue, the biggest chunk this time around will come from government grants worth Rs 3606.11 crore, which is 34% of receipts. The BBMP hopes to get Rs 3541.95 crores through tax revenue.