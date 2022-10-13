'Sorceress' Who Conducted Black Magic Rituals With Kids Held from Kerala District

A sorceress, who allegedly had been conducting black magic rituals involving children, landed in police custody in Malayalapuzha in this Kerala district on Thursday.

The 41-year old woman was held by a police team in the wake of a purported video in which she could be seen conducting some rituals with a child sitting in front of her went viral on social media platforms. Her husband, a 39-year old man, was also taken into custody by the police team from their residence here in the morning.

After the gruesome human sacrifice incident of Elanthoor village here triggered shock waves in the society on Tuesday, activists of progressive outfits including the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) took out a protest march in the area against her alleged black magic practises. In the purported video, she could be seen chanting matras and even dancing and a child, sitting in front of her, was seen suddenly falling unconscious.

