Sore, Inflamed Gallbladder Latest Post-Covid Complication to Hit Patients: Report

A sore and inflamed gallbladder is the latest post-Covid complication to baffle doctors and experts.

According to an exclusive report by Times of India, recently, at a city hospital doctors came across a 48-year-old woman who had developed inflammation in the gallbladder post-Covid. Normally, such inflammation is caused due to stones that block the tube leading from the gallbladder to the small intestine.

Doctors at Delhi’s Moolchand Medcity Hospital told TOI this woman did not have stones or any history of gallbladder-related disease that would predispose her to the complication.

India administered 6.77 crore doses in the 13 days from June 21 to July 3, which is a 67 per cent increase in vaccinations over the preceding period, that is June 8-20.

According to a report by The Indian Express, in just under two weeks since India returned to centralised procurement and distribution of Covid-19 vaccines, it inoculated a fifth of all doses given since vaccinations began on January 16.

Daily vaccinations have averaged 52.08 lakh since June 21, compared to 31.20 lakh in the preceding 13 days, the data show.

Meanwhile, the first batch of Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine will be arriving in India in the next few days, government sources told CNN-News18 on Saturday. With this, India will have four options to choose from - Covaxin, Covishield, Sputnik V and Moderna.

The government has also reiterated in recent Health Ministry briefings that Pfizer may be coming to India, soon. Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla had in June said his firm was in the final stages of getting approval for its Covid-19 vaccine from the Indian government, adding that when approved, the pharma giant will supply one billion doses to India within this year.

With more options, India may not only achieve its ambitious target of vaccinating a majority of its vast population by the end of this year, but the constant scarcity of doses will also be resolved.

