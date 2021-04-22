'Sorry, Didn't Know': Thieves Return Covid-19 Vaccines Stolen From Haryana Hospital

A day after about 700 doses of Covid-19 vaccines were stolen from the storeroom of a hospital in Haryana’s Jind district, the burglars dumped the stolen consignment at a tea stall outside Jind Civil Lines Police Station on Thursday with a “sorry" message.

Cops recovered a note from the box saying, “SORRY- I did not know it was Corona vaccine". CCTV footage from the area of the tea stall was being screened to ascertain the identity of the burglars, police said.

Two unidentified burglars crashed into the storeroom of a government civil hospital in Jind late on Wednesday night, and fled with boxes containing 182 vials of Covishield and 440 dosages of Covaxin. The thieves had broke open four locks of the storeroom and the deep freezer.

A nursing staff was called by a sweeper who came to the hospital on Thursday morning, and said that the locks of the storeroom were broken and related items of the vaccines were missing. However, other valuable items like a laptop and Rs 50,000 cash that were also lying in the storeroom had not been stolen.

An official said that after the robbery, no vaccine was left at the hospital for inoculation in the district.

