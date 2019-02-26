English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Sorry for Being Late, Was Busy With Some Work': At Peace Prize Event, PM Modi Dropped Hint of Strikes
He had chaired a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security at his official residence around 10.00 am before rushing to the Rashtrapati Bhawan, where President Ram Nath Kovind conferred the Gandhi Peace Prize for 2015-2018.
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PIB/PTI Photo)
Loading...
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday made an indirect reference to the air strikes carried out by the Indian Air Force on terror camps across the LoC when he sought apology from the audience at the Rashtrapati Bhawan for being late as he was "busy" with "some other work".
He had chaired a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security at his official residence around 10.00 am before rushing to the Rashtrapati Bhawan, where President Ram Nath Kovind conferred the Gandhi Peace Prize for 2015-2018. The event at the Rashtrapati Bhawan was to begin at 11.00 am, but started a little late.
"First of all, my apologies or being late. The programme started late as I reached here (Darbar Hall of Rashtrapati Bhawan) late. I was busy in some other work and I was late," he said while addressing the gathering.
In a pre-dawn operation, the Indian Air Force bombed terror camps at multiple locations across the Line of Control (LoC) on the Pakistani side, 12 days after the Jaish-e-Mohammed terror group carried out the Pulwama attack in Kashmir.
He had chaired a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security at his official residence around 10.00 am before rushing to the Rashtrapati Bhawan, where President Ram Nath Kovind conferred the Gandhi Peace Prize for 2015-2018. The event at the Rashtrapati Bhawan was to begin at 11.00 am, but started a little late.
"First of all, my apologies or being late. The programme started late as I reached here (Darbar Hall of Rashtrapati Bhawan) late. I was busy in some other work and I was late," he said while addressing the gathering.
In a pre-dawn operation, the Indian Air Force bombed terror camps at multiple locations across the Line of Control (LoC) on the Pakistani side, 12 days after the Jaish-e-Mohammed terror group carried out the Pulwama attack in Kashmir.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Surgical Strikes 2.0: Indian Air Force Drops 1,000 KG Laser-Guided Bombs on Pakistani Soil
-
Tuesday 26 February , 2019
Indian Air Force Jets Cross LoC, Destroy Terrorist Camp With 1000 KG Laser-Guided Bombs
-
Monday 25 February , 2019
We Have Weeded Out 8 Crore Fake Bank Accounts and Saved Rs 1,10,000 crore:PM Modi
-
Friday 22 February , 2019
India Will 'Stop' Flow of Our Share of Water to Pakistan, Says Nitin Gadkari
-
Friday 22 February , 2019
Watch: PM Modi Conferred With Seoul Peace Prize
Surgical Strikes 2.0: Indian Air Force Drops 1,000 KG Laser-Guided Bombs on Pakistani Soil
Tuesday 26 February , 2019 Indian Air Force Jets Cross LoC, Destroy Terrorist Camp With 1000 KG Laser-Guided Bombs
Monday 25 February , 2019 We Have Weeded Out 8 Crore Fake Bank Accounts and Saved Rs 1,10,000 crore:PM Modi
Friday 22 February , 2019 India Will 'Stop' Flow of Our Share of Water to Pakistan, Says Nitin Gadkari
Friday 22 February , 2019 Watch: PM Modi Conferred With Seoul Peace Prize
Live TV
Recommended For You
- PUBG Mobile: Here Are Our Top 5 Guns From The Battle Royale Game
- Rami Malek Slips Off the Steps at The Oscars, Paramedics Come to Best Actor's Assistance
- Netra AEW&C And Heron: The Drones Air Force Picked For Surgical Strikes 2.0 on Terrorist Camps in PoK
- Atom(ato) Bombs, Recipe Advice: Pakistani News Anchor's Rant Against India Goes Viral
- Ikea is Making Air-Purifying Curtains For Homes, And You Will be Able to Buy These Next Year
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results