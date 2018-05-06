English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Sorry if I Hurt You': Professor-Turned-Militant's Last Call With Father
Rafi, a Ph.D in his discipline, was among five militants killed by security personnel at the Badgam area of Shopian, nearly 80km from his house. Two of his first cousins were also involved in militancy and had died in the early 1990s.
Facebook photo of Mohammad Rafi Bhat.
Srinagar: He was sorry if he had hurt his parents, the son told his father on the phone. It was the first call of the day that Fayaz Ahmed Bhat received from his sociologist son — and the last ever.
Bhat was still bleary-eyed at his residence in Chundana in Ganderbal when his mobile phone rang early this morning, he told the police later.
It was his son Mohammed Rafi Bhat calling to bid farewell.
"I am sorry if I have hurt you, Rafi told his father before he was gunned down in an encounter with security forces at Shopian in South
kashmir today.
Rafi had left home on Friday last week and joined the Hizbul Mujahideen terror group, the police said.
The Jammu and Kashmir police, which was monitoring all calls from the encounter site, quickly got cracking and sent a police team to Bhat asking him to convince his son to surrender.
The father, accompanied by his mother, sister and wife, started their journey from their home to the encounter site. But barely after reaching Bota Kadal, 14km from their home, they heard the news about Rafi's end.
The family returned home to prepare for his funeral.
The senior Bhat told the police about his last conversation with his son and indicated he was convinced Rafi would not be there to hear their pleas, asking him to surrender.
"I am sorry if I have hurt you and this is my last call as I am going to meet Allah," Rafi told his father, who recounted the conversation to the police.
Rafi Bhat, a 33-year-old professor on contract with the Kashmir University's Sociology department, had left the varsity premises on Friday and had been missing since then.
Reports had suggested he had joined the terror group but his father had repeatedly told the police Rafi would not pick up arms.
Fayaz Ahmed Bhat, who was an overground worker for a terror outfit in the early 1990s, had been keeping a strict watch on his son ever since he had attempted to move to Pakistan-occupied-kashmir at age of 18 but was caught by the police and handed over to his parents.
Rafi, a Ph.D in his discipline, was among five militants killed by security personnel at the Badgam area of Shopian, nearly 80km from his house.
Two of his first cousins were also involved in militancy and had died in the early 1990s.
Also Watch
Bhat was still bleary-eyed at his residence in Chundana in Ganderbal when his mobile phone rang early this morning, he told the police later.
It was his son Mohammed Rafi Bhat calling to bid farewell.
"I am sorry if I have hurt you, Rafi told his father before he was gunned down in an encounter with security forces at Shopian in South
kashmir today.
Rafi had left home on Friday last week and joined the Hizbul Mujahideen terror group, the police said.
The Jammu and Kashmir police, which was monitoring all calls from the encounter site, quickly got cracking and sent a police team to Bhat asking him to convince his son to surrender.
The father, accompanied by his mother, sister and wife, started their journey from their home to the encounter site. But barely after reaching Bota Kadal, 14km from their home, they heard the news about Rafi's end.
The family returned home to prepare for his funeral.
The senior Bhat told the police about his last conversation with his son and indicated he was convinced Rafi would not be there to hear their pleas, asking him to surrender.
"I am sorry if I have hurt you and this is my last call as I am going to meet Allah," Rafi told his father, who recounted the conversation to the police.
Rafi Bhat, a 33-year-old professor on contract with the Kashmir University's Sociology department, had left the varsity premises on Friday and had been missing since then.
Reports had suggested he had joined the terror group but his father had repeatedly told the police Rafi would not pick up arms.
Fayaz Ahmed Bhat, who was an overground worker for a terror outfit in the early 1990s, had been keeping a strict watch on his son ever since he had attempted to move to Pakistan-occupied-kashmir at age of 18 but was caught by the police and handed over to his parents.
Rafi, a Ph.D in his discipline, was among five militants killed by security personnel at the Badgam area of Shopian, nearly 80km from his house.
Two of his first cousins were also involved in militancy and had died in the early 1990s.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Puja Menon
-
World in Flux: The Pakistan Media Blackout of the Pashtun Long March
-
Wednesday 02 May , 2018
Watch: Siddaramaiah Vs Modi Battle Heats up in Karnataka's Last Phase of Campaigning
-
Thursday 03 May , 2018
Watch Now: Rajkummar Rao, Director Hansal Mehta On Six Packs, Portraying Omar Sheikh and Omerta
-
Thursday 03 May , 2018
Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
-
Friday 04 May , 2018
Smartron T.Book Flex First Impressions Review: A Nifty Work-Play Companion
World in Flux: The Pakistan Media Blackout of the Pashtun Long March
Wednesday 02 May , 2018 Watch: Siddaramaiah Vs Modi Battle Heats up in Karnataka's Last Phase of Campaigning
Thursday 03 May , 2018 Watch Now: Rajkummar Rao, Director Hansal Mehta On Six Packs, Portraying Omar Sheikh and Omerta
Thursday 03 May , 2018 Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
Friday 04 May , 2018 Smartron T.Book Flex First Impressions Review: A Nifty Work-Play Companion
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- R Ashwin Relieved After KL Rahul Takes Punjab Home Against Rajasthan
- Avengers: Infinity War is the Fastest Movie Ever to Make USD 1 Billion
- CoA Blocks CAB’s Return as Aditya Verma Faces Music for Filing Petition Against BCCI CEO
- The Drink Factory That Decides Your Perfect Poison and How You Take It
- Apple Watch Series 3 With Cellular Up For Pre-Order on Jio And Airtel; Price Starts At Rs 39,080