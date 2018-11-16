'Sorry Sir, Just Stabbed my Friend': Stopped by Cops for Riding Without Helmet, 26-Year-Old Confesses

When the traffic police in Karnataka’s Chikkaballapura were conducting a special drive to catch riders travelling without helmets, little did they know they would come across a gruesome murder.The traffic police, during their drive, stopped a bike-borne youth who was riding without a helmet and asked him to furnish his documents and pay Rs 100 as fine. To their shock, the young man did not protest but rather fished out a blood-soaked dagger from his pocket.“I am sorry, sir. I just stabbed my friend and was rushing to surrender myself to the police,” the rider said as the police seized the weapon and detained him.The man, identified as 26-year-old Sandip Shetty, is a resident of Chikkaballapura town and native of Udupi district.Sandip stabbed his friend Devraj, who was also his business partner, for refusing to return the Rs 1 lakh, which the former had lent him two years ago to invest in real estate. Devraj is now critical in a private hospital in Bengaluru.Soon after the revelation, the police officials informed their seniors and a team reached the spot to arrest Shetty.One of the senior police officials told News18 that as per preliminary investigation, it had been revealed that Devraj, who has a cooking oil shop near Bazar Street, Chikkaballapura, cheated Sandip by not returning the money, which eventually enraged the latter.Sandip and Devaraj were partners in the real estate business. According to sources, Sandip had given money to Devraj after he promised him that he would invest it in real estate and get the profit doubled. However, Devaraj did not make any investment and Sandip began forcing him to return his money.On Monday, when Sandip met Devraj to enquire how much more time he would require to return the money, Devraj refused to repay. A hopeless Sandip then pulled out a knife and stabbed Devraj on his back and stomach.After stabbing him, Sandip rushed on his bike to flee, only to bump in to the police. He has now been sent to judicial custody.