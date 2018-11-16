English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Sorry Sir, Just Stabbed my Friend': Stopped by Cops for Riding Without Helmet, 26-Year-Old Confesses
Bengaluru: When the traffic police in Karnataka’s Chikkaballapura were conducting a special drive to catch riders travelling without helmets, little did they know they would come across a gruesome murder.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
