English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
'Sorry State of Affairs' That Bengal Police Obstructing CBI's Saradha Scam Probe: Supreme Court
The Supreme Court observed that due to obstructions by the Bengal Police, the prosecution of those accused in the Saradha scam was getting delayed.
File photo of the Supreme Court building.
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday termed the allegation of the West Bengal police obstructing the CBI in its probe into the multi-crore Saradha ponzi scam as "sorry state of affairs" and directed that the probe agency officials should not be summoned for questioning by the state SIT.
The top court also observed that due to such obstructions, the prosecution of those accused in the scam was getting delayed.
The issue came up when the counsel for CBI made certain allegations which were countered by their counterparts representing the state government.
"They (CBI and SIT) are obstructing each other. This is a sorry state of affairs. We are not happy with it. This is not the way things should go on. Whoever is the culprit needs to be booked. It should not be the case that investigating agencies are siding with the accused," a bench of Justices Arun Mishra and S A Abdul Nazeer said.
Observing that it was not happy with such allegations, the bench said the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the West Bengal police cannot summon CBI officials for questioning, as the apex court had in 2014 asked the central probe agency to investigate the alleged scam.
Justice Mishra said that when he was the Calcutta High Court Chief Justice, this case had come up before it for the first time but he had refused to hear it.
"Till now, there is no prosecution against the accused. Most of the accused are out on bail. In 2014, this court had ordered CBI probe, but till now not much headway has been made," the bench added.
The top court warned that if it went into the record of allegations against the SIT or the CBI, then it would "leave a bitter taste". "This is a serious kind of case and probe agencies should not take it lightly," the court said.
The CBI counsel alleged that the SIT constituted by the state government has been obstructing the probe done by CBI and they have been summoning the probe agencies officials investigating the case.
"CBI had once summoned the SIT commissioner for recording his statement after the case was handed over to it but since then the SIT had been summoning CBI officials, which in turn is hampering the investigation," the counsel said.
Senior advocates Kapil Sibal and A M Singhvi, appearing for West Bengal government, said CBI officials were never summoned as accused but were called for their statement related to a particular incident in which there was a magistrate court's order.
To this, the bench said, "no, you can't call them. This is not the way and not a correct thing. They have to work in tandem with each other".
The top court granted liberty to the CBI to raise its concern or grievances, if any, before the high court.
The apex court had in May 2014 directed the CBI to probe the Saradha scam in West Bengal as well as 44 similar unlicensed outfits in Odisha, which had raised thousands of crores of rupees from gullible investors.
It had directed the police in West Bengal, Odisha and Assam to cooperate with the central agency and give it details of all cases filed so far.
The court had said the state police had not been able to make much headway in the conspiracy angle, money trail and the seizure of the properties related to the scam.
The West Bengal government, all through the hearing, had strongly resisted the plea for handing over the investigation to the CBI.
The top court had also ordered that the Enforcement Directorate should join the CBI in tracking the money trail.
Also Watch
The top court also observed that due to such obstructions, the prosecution of those accused in the scam was getting delayed.
The issue came up when the counsel for CBI made certain allegations which were countered by their counterparts representing the state government.
"They (CBI and SIT) are obstructing each other. This is a sorry state of affairs. We are not happy with it. This is not the way things should go on. Whoever is the culprit needs to be booked. It should not be the case that investigating agencies are siding with the accused," a bench of Justices Arun Mishra and S A Abdul Nazeer said.
Observing that it was not happy with such allegations, the bench said the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the West Bengal police cannot summon CBI officials for questioning, as the apex court had in 2014 asked the central probe agency to investigate the alleged scam.
Justice Mishra said that when he was the Calcutta High Court Chief Justice, this case had come up before it for the first time but he had refused to hear it.
"Till now, there is no prosecution against the accused. Most of the accused are out on bail. In 2014, this court had ordered CBI probe, but till now not much headway has been made," the bench added.
The top court warned that if it went into the record of allegations against the SIT or the CBI, then it would "leave a bitter taste". "This is a serious kind of case and probe agencies should not take it lightly," the court said.
The CBI counsel alleged that the SIT constituted by the state government has been obstructing the probe done by CBI and they have been summoning the probe agencies officials investigating the case.
"CBI had once summoned the SIT commissioner for recording his statement after the case was handed over to it but since then the SIT had been summoning CBI officials, which in turn is hampering the investigation," the counsel said.
Senior advocates Kapil Sibal and A M Singhvi, appearing for West Bengal government, said CBI officials were never summoned as accused but were called for their statement related to a particular incident in which there was a magistrate court's order.
To this, the bench said, "no, you can't call them. This is not the way and not a correct thing. They have to work in tandem with each other".
The top court granted liberty to the CBI to raise its concern or grievances, if any, before the high court.
The apex court had in May 2014 directed the CBI to probe the Saradha scam in West Bengal as well as 44 similar unlicensed outfits in Odisha, which had raised thousands of crores of rupees from gullible investors.
It had directed the police in West Bengal, Odisha and Assam to cooperate with the central agency and give it details of all cases filed so far.
The court had said the state police had not been able to make much headway in the conspiracy angle, money trail and the seizure of the properties related to the scam.
The West Bengal government, all through the hearing, had strongly resisted the plea for handing over the investigation to the CBI.
The top court had also ordered that the Enforcement Directorate should join the CBI in tracking the money trail.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Sanchari Chatterjee
-
'Modi Govt Empowering Muslims and Dalits' says Kiren Rijiju, MoS Home Affairs
-
Saturday 14 July , 2018
Connaught Place Is Ranked The World's 9th Most Expensive Office Location
-
Tuesday 10 July , 2018
Family Which Hosted Burhan Wani Has Terror Stricken Lives
-
Wednesday 11 July , 2018
Watch: Thai Navy Releases Video of the Daring Cave Rescue Mission
-
Wednesday 11 July , 2018
'World Population Day: Where India has defeated the FIFA semi-finalists
'Modi Govt Empowering Muslims and Dalits' says Kiren Rijiju, MoS Home Affairs
Saturday 14 July , 2018 Connaught Place Is Ranked The World's 9th Most Expensive Office Location
Tuesday 10 July , 2018 Family Which Hosted Burhan Wani Has Terror Stricken Lives
Wednesday 11 July , 2018 Watch: Thai Navy Releases Video of the Daring Cave Rescue Mission
Wednesday 11 July , 2018 'World Population Day: Where India has defeated the FIFA semi-finalists
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Amazon Workers to go on Strike in Germany; Demand Better Working Conditions
- Wrestling Star Bill Goldberg Crashes his Toyota Tundra Pickup Truck at Goodwood Festival of Speed [Video]
- It's Katrina Kaif' Birthday! Here's a Glimpse Of Her Steamy Instagram Game
- OnePlus 6 Red Officially Goes on Sale on Amazon, OnePlus Website Today
- Dinesh Karthik in Line to Replace Injured Wriddhiman Saha in Indian Test Squad For England