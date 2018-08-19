English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Kerala Floods: Searching for Rescue and Relief in Kerala? News18 Can Arrange for Help
The rains have been lashing several parts of the state since morning, hampering the rescue and relief operations in various areas even as National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) managed to rescue 7,000 people.
The death toll due to rains and floods in Kerala has gone up to 368, as 33 more deaths were reported on Saturday even as around 58,000 people were rescued in different parts of the state, and red alert is now there in just three districts, down from 11. The India Meteorological Department has forecast that widespread rains, with heavy rains at isolated places, are likely to continue over Kerala following low pressure area very likely to develop over northwest Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood during the next 24 hours. The worst affected places include Aluva, Chalakudy, Chengannur, Alappuzha and Pathanamthitta, where massive rescue operations were on as scores of persons were rescued. Media houses continue to be flooded with requests for relief and rescue. Shouldering the responsibility, News18 has launched a special initiative to help those in need.
You can also get real-time information on rescue and relief shelters and operations via this interactive map.
Also Watch
You can also get real-time information on rescue and relief shelters and operations via this interactive map.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
-
Kerala Floods: Monsoon Fury Kills Hundreds
-
Friday 17 August , 2018
Kerala Flood Rescue Mission: 'Madad' and 'Sahyog' Launched by Indian Army and Navy
-
Thursday 26 July , 2018
What Can India Expect From Pakistan's Next PM?
-
Friday 17 August , 2018
Watch: Heroic Effort By Navy; Pregnant Woman Delivers Baby Boy
-
Thursday 16 August , 2018
Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Life And Times of Former PM
Kerala Floods: Monsoon Fury Kills Hundreds
Friday 17 August , 2018 Kerala Flood Rescue Mission: 'Madad' and 'Sahyog' Launched by Indian Army and Navy
Thursday 26 July , 2018 What Can India Expect From Pakistan's Next PM?
Friday 17 August , 2018 Watch: Heroic Effort By Navy; Pregnant Woman Delivers Baby Boy
Thursday 16 August , 2018 Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Life And Times of Former PM
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Priyanka Chopra Nick Jonas Engagement Bash: Alia Bhatt, Parineeti, Others Celebrate the Couple; See Pics
- In Numbers: Anderson Notches 100 Wickets Against India, Pant Makes Test Bow in Style
- How Hindustan’s Vajpayee Became India’s Prime Minister: In Memoriam by a Millennial
- Atalji Used To Call Me Kalicharan: Shatrughan Sinha on His Relationship with Late PM
- As Death Toll Reaches 324 in Kerala, Here's How You Can Assist in the Relief Operations
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...