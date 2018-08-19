GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Kerala Floods: Searching for Rescue and Relief in Kerala? News18 Can Arrange for Help

The rains have been lashing several parts of the state since morning, hampering the rescue and relief operations in various areas even as National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) managed to rescue 7,000 people.

Updated:August 19, 2018, 11:24 AM IST
The death toll due to rains and floods in Kerala has gone up to 368, as 33 more deaths were reported on Saturday even as around 58,000 people were rescued in different parts of the state, and red alert is now there in just three districts, down from 11. The India Meteorological Department has forecast that widespread rains, with heavy rains at isolated places, are likely to continue over Kerala following low pressure area very likely to develop over northwest Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood during the next 24 hours. The worst affected places include Aluva, Chalakudy, Chengannur, Alappuzha and Pathanamthitta, where massive rescue operations were on as scores of persons were rescued. Media houses continue to be flooded with requests for relief and rescue. Shouldering the responsibility, News18 has launched a special initiative to help those in need.



You can also get real-time information on rescue and relief shelters and operations via this interactive map.

| Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
