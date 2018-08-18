English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
SOSKerala: Stranded in Floods or Know Someone Who Is? We Can Help
The rains have been lashing several parts of the state since morning, hampering the rescue and relief operations in various areas even as National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) managed to rescue 7,000 people.
As a murderous monsoon ravages Kerala, the red alert has been brought back in 11 of the 14 districts with a fresh rain forecast being issued due to low pressure over Bay of Bengal. The rains have been lashing several parts of the state since morning, hampering the rescue and relief operations in various areas even as National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) managed to rescue 7,000 people. Since August 8, 324 persons have lost their lives and 36 are missing. Over 3.14 lakh people have been moved to relief camps. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced an immediate financial assistance of Rs 500 crore to the rain-battered state, after reviewing the flood situation in the state. He also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh per person to the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to those seriously injured from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF). Many people are stranded on higher floors and rooftops, awaiting rescue.
If you know someone who is in need of help and rescue, News18 can be of help.
If you know someone who is in need of help and rescue, News18 can be of help.
| Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
