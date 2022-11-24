What does the sculpture of Bharat Mata against the symbolic backdrop of India, and statues of Maharani Ahilyabai Holkar and saint Adi Shankaracharya signify at the Kashi Vishwanath Dham?

Soon, visitors to this sprawling complex in Varanasi would be able to listen in to all this through audio guides on a web and a mobile app, and tap on smart kiosks to be installed all over the corridor. The idea, a senior Uttar Pradesh government official told News18, is to “apprise the visitors about the cultural, spiritual and historical aspects of the Kashi Vishwanath Dham in a precise and lucid language” in a 45-minute to an hour-long audio tour covering all the major locations on the Kashi Vishwanath Dham Corridor.

The mobile application would be able to cater to 3 lakh to 5.5 lakh daily visitors at the Kashi Vishwanath Dham. First, a committee of historians and academicians will approve a script for the audio tour and the audio or audio-visual tours will be put on a progressive web app and mobile app with a “compelling story, narration, background score and sound effects,” officials say. The app would host an interactive map of the corridor to help the user navigate around and know which places he can go to.

The audio tour can also be availed through QR codes to be placed along different locations on the corridor. Apart from that, installation of smart kiosks with smart touchscreens will be done at six locations in the corridor that will reflect all the content available on the audio guide. The audio tour programme will cover 20 spots and will be available in English, Hindi, and other specified languages like Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Marathi.

The Kashi Vishwanath Dham project is now spread over five lakh square feet and has a host of facilities like ‘yatri suvidha kendras’, tourist facilitation centres, vedic kendras, mumukshu bhavan, bhojshala, city museum, viewing gallery, and food courts. Visitors miss out on seeing many things in the corridor and the authorities are hoping to enrich the visitor experience through the new system. The pilgrim count at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple has increased manifold since the PM inaugurated the corridor last year.

Read all the Latest India News here