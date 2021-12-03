'Source of Inspiration': PM Modi Pays Tributes to Former President Rajendra Prasad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid tributes to India’s first president Rajendra Prasad on his 137th birth anniversary, hailing him as a person of unique talent who made distinguished contribution to the freedom movement.

स्वतंत्र भारत के पहले राष्ट्रपति और अद्वितीय प्रतिभा के धनी भारत रत्न डॉ. राजेन्द्र प्रसाद को उनकी जयंती पर शत-शत नमन। उन्होंने देश के स्वतंत्रता संग्राम में अपना विशिष्ट योगदान दिया। राष्ट्रहित में समर्पित उनका जीवन देशवासियों के लिए हमेशा प्रेरणास्रोत बना रहेगा।— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 3, 2021

His life dedicated to national interest will always be a source of inspiration for people, Modi tweeted. Born in Bihar, Prasad is the only Indian president to have served two terms.

