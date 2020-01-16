Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

South Africa to Offer Online Visa Facility for Indian Tourists

With 81,316 Indian arrivals as of October 2019, there is a 'positive outlook' for the Indian market, as per the South African Tourism Board.

PTI

Updated:January 16, 2020, 4:09 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
South Africa to Offer Online Visa Facility for Indian Tourists
Representative Image (Reuters).

Mumbai: South Africa will put in place online visa facility for Indian tourists on a pilot basis from next week, the African country's Tourism Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane said on Thursday.

The minister said the South African government was also exploring the possibility of a third country air transport carrier being allowed to operate a direct flight to Mumbai from South Africa.

Currently, there is no direct flight service between India and South Africa. South African Airways had operated flights between Johannesburg and Mumbai.

Stating that South Africa has taken several measures to provide ease of access to Indian tourists, including bringing changes in the visa regime, the minister said, "the pilot for online visa application system is going to happen from next week".

Kubayi-Ngbubane, who is in the city as part of a road show to promote South African tourism, said that if the pilot project goes without any glitch, "a full roll out will take place from April 1".

With 81,316 Indian arrivals as of October 2019, there is a "positive outlook" for the Indian market, as per the South African Tourism Board.

As of September 2019, total expenditure by Indian travellers in South Africa touched a four-year high. In the first half of 2019, average length of stay of travellers from India rose 8 per cent on a year-on-year basis.

The African country is expecting the number of Indian arrivals to grow to one lakh in 2020.

South Africa is also in talks with India for granting "multiple-entry visa," the minister said.

Besides, South Africa is looking to fast track visa process of the Indian travellers who hold US or Schengen visa by way of sharing data of such travellers.

Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane said South Africa is seeing a 30.2 per cent growth in tourists arrivals from India on a year-on-year basis and it could increase to 50 per cent over a period of time.

According to her, segments such as MICE and sports, would drive the growth, and that South Africa has also emerged as a wedding destination.

She said the South African government was exploring whether there was an airline ( from a third country) willing to operate direct flights to Mumbai and if there was any, the proposal would be discussed with the Indian government.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram