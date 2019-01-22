LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
1-min read

South African Prez Ramphosa Arrives on Friday, to be Guest of Honour at R-day Celebrations

The South African President will also deliver the Gandhi-Mandela Freedom Lecture being organized by Indian Council of World Affairs.

PTI

Updated:January 22, 2019, 8:51 PM IST
South African Prez Ramphosa Arrives on Friday, to be Guest of Honour at R-day Celebrations
File photo of South African President Cyril Ramaphosa. (Photo: REUTERS)
New Delhi: South African President Cyril Ramaphosa will begin a two-day India visit from Friday primarily to grace the Republic Day celebrations as the guest of honour.

Ramaphosa will be accompanied by First Lady Dr Tshepo Motsepe, and a high-level delegation including nine ministers, senior officials and a 50-member business contingent, the ministry of external affairs said.

He will be the second President of South Africa after Nelson Mandela to be the Chief Guest at the Republic Day. It will be Ramaphosa's first visit to India as head of state.

"President Ramaphosa accompanied by the First Lady, Dr Tshepo Motsepe will witness the Republic Day parade as guest of honour on January 26," the MEA said.

During the visit, the South African President and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold extensive talks on bilateral, regional and global issues of mutual interest. Modi will also host a lunch for the visiting dignitary on January 25.

"The visit is expected to further strengthen and enhance the close relationship between India and South Africa," the MEA said.

Ramaphosa and Modi will also address the India-South Africa Business Forum on January 25. The South African President will also deliver the Gandhi-Mandela Freedom Lecture being organized by Indian Council of World Affairs.

President Ram Nath Kovind will host a state banquet in honour of his South African counterpart on Friday evening.

"India and South Africa enjoy a close and multi-faceted strategic partnership since 1997, which is underpinned by historic, cultural and economic linkages," the MEA said in a statement.

About 1.5 million Indian origin people live in South Africa while over 150 Indian companies have invested in South Africa.

India is among the top five trading partners of South Africa. The bilateral trade has increased to USD 10.65 billion in 2018-19 from USD 9.38 billion in 2017-18.

| Edited by: Debdeep Mukherjee
