South African Woman Held With Rs 13 Lakh Worth of Drugs at Delhi Airport
Jalisa Amanda Yoliswa Thandeka was intercepted late Tuesday night after she arrived at the Indira Gandhi International airport to take a flight to Johannesburg via the Ethiopian capital of Addis Ababa, he said.
Photo for representation only.
New Delhi: A South African woman was apprehended by CISF personnel at the Delhi airport with 58 pouches of alleged drugs which were hidden between bed sheets in her luggage, a senior official said Wednesday.
Fifty-eight polythene pouches in cardboard packing and filled with a white powdery substance were found concealed in 29bed sheets, the official said.
These were found when her luggage was thoroughly check by the CISF staff, he said.
The official claimed that 12.8 kg of contraband in the bag of the woman, who holds a South African passport, was found to be pseudoephedrine and its approximate cost is Rs13 lakh.
The woman was handed over to anti-narcotics sleuths for further investigation, he said.
