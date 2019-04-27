'South Asia Needs to be Integrated Culturally': V-P Naidu Bats for Peace at Concert of South Asian Artists

The National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) in Mumbai resonated with melodies of artistes from South Asian countries such as India, Afghanistan, Bhutan, Nepal, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in a concert on April 26.The concert, Chirag, was organised by South Asian Symphony Orchestra (SASO). The SASO is the brainchild of former Foreign Secretary Nirupama Rao and it aims to promote peace, harmony, 'fraternal ties and mutual understanding' among the South Asian countries by bringing the musicians of the region together.SASO came together in July 2018 and is a part of South Asian Symphony Foundation (SASF), founded by the ex-Foreign Secretary, and her husband, Sudhakar Rao.A moment of silence was observed in respect of the victims of Sri Lanka terror attacks.Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, who was the chief guest of the event, praised Rao's efforts to bring the region together through music. Naidu said, "I believe that the South Asian Symphony Orchestra, through its concert will light the way forward so that cultural collaborations and dialogues existing for long among South Asians will be further strengthened.""South Asia needs to be more integrated, economically, and culturally. Peace is a prerequisite for progress and happiness," he added. The event was also attended by Maharashtra Governor C Vidyasagar Rao among other dignitaries.The event started with an opening address by Rao who said, "We are here to celebrate the idea of South Asia -- a region whose sons and daughters we are, sharing the same atmospheric space, mountains and rivers, customs and folklore, music and artistic traditions."The concert, which was slightly over 90-minutes long, began with an invocation song, Maitreem Bhajata sung by Carnatic vocalist Surmukhi. The orchestra masterfully played classical compositions such as Ludwig Van Beethoven's Egmont Overture, Antonin Dvorak's Song to the Moon from Rusalka, Felicien -Cesar David's Sous Le Feuillage from Lalla Roukh. However, what pleased the crowd most were two original compositions, which debuted in Chiragh.Humsafar: A Musical Journey Through South Asia by Lauren Braithwaite, was an eclectic mix of traditional as well as popular music of South Asia. From Bhutanese song Ta Zee Ling to Sri Lankan Aiyandiye, Bengali folksong, Allah Megh De Pani De and the Bollywood classic track Mera Joota Hai Japaniwere threaded together beautifully in orchestral music by Braithwaite. Another brilliant original composition was Bhadke by Kamala Sankaram, which was inspired by 1950s Mumbai films and songs like the Bollywood classic number Shola Jo Bhadke. The Orchestra was conducted by Viswa Subbaraman, and Tharanga Goonetilleke, a critically acclaimed Soprano sang elegantly during the evening.