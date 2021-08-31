South Central Railway Cancels Four Trains in Andhra Pradesh And Telangana

The South Central Railway has cancelled four scheduled trains for this week due to non-interlocking works at the Kazipet-Kondapalli section for commissioning of the Motumari bye-pass line, according to an official release. The four cancelled trains will affect people of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana who had planned traveling to Guntur, Secunderabad, Vijayawada and Dornakal.

Besides the cancelled trains, one train has been diverted while two others will be regulated enroute. Train no. 02705 which runs from Guntur to Secunderabad has been cancelled for September 5. The return train Secunderabad-Guntur (02706) for the same day has also been cancelled. The distance between Guntur in Andhra Pradesh to Secunderabad in Telangana is over 300 km. Both the trains take around 6 hours to travel from one end to the other.

People who had booked their tickets for these trains have been requested by the SCR authorities to make alternate travel arrangements.

On the other hand, Dornakal-Vijayawada train (07755) will not run for three days this week. The scheduled train has been cancelled for Thursday, Friday and Sunday. Similarly, train no. 07756 which travels back from Vijayawada to Dornakal has also been called off. The return trains were also scheduled for the same three days.

The distance between Dornakal in Telangana and Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh is a little over 150 km. Trains take around 3 hours for a one-way trip.

Besides the cancelled trains, the South Central Railway will also divert train no. 07406 on September 4. The Adilabad-Tirupati Festival Special will run via Mudkhed, Nizamabad, Secunderabad, Pagidipalli, Guntur, Tenali, Gudur and Renigunta.

The same train will also be regulated enroute for 90 minutes on September 2. Another train Thiruvananthapuram Central-New Delhi Special will also be regulated enroute for 45 minutes on September 2.

