GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
2-min read

South Central Railway Recruitment 2018: 4103 Apprentice Trainee Posts, Apply before 17th July 2018

Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant trade on or before 17th July 2018.

Contributor Content

Updated:June 20, 2018, 9:16 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
South Central Railway Recruitment 2018: 4103 Apprentice Trainee Posts, Apply before 17th July 2018
Screen grab of the official website of Southern Railway.
South Central Railway Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 4103 vacancies for Apprentice Trainee has begun on the official website of South Central Railway - scr.indianrailways.gov.in. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant trade on or before 17th July 2018 by following the instructions given below:

How to apply for South Central Railway Recruitment 2018 for Apprentice Trainee Posts?

Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.scr.indianrailways.gov.in/
Step 2 – Click on ‘Act Apprentice Training Notification – 2018’ on the home page
Step 3 – a PDF File will display
Step 4 – Download the application form and take a print out
Step 5 – Fill in the prescribed format of application form
Step 6 – Send the hardcopy of the form, application fee and other required documents at below mentioned address so as it reaches on or before the due date:
‘The Deputy Chief Personnel Officer,1st Floor, C-Block, Rail Nilayam Secunderabad’

Direct Link - http://www.scr.indianrailways.gov.in/uploads/files/1529395808928-ActApprentice.PDF

Application Fee:

Unreserved Category - Rs.100
SC/ ST/ Female/ PWD Category - NIL
South Central Railway Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 4103
AC Mechanic – 249
Carpenter – 16
Diesel Mechanic – 640
Electrical/ Electronics – 18
Electrician – 871
Electronic Mechanic – 102
Fitter – 1460
Machinist – 74
MMW – 24
MMTM – 12
Painter – 40
Welder – 597

Eligibility Criteria:

AC Mechanic – The applicant must be class 10th or 12th passed with 55% marks with ITI Mechanic Trade.
Carpenter – The applicant must be class 10th or 12th passed with 55% marks with ITI Carpenter Trade.
Diesel Mechanic – The applicant must be class 10th or 12th passed with 55% marks with ITI Diesel Mechanic Trade.
Electrical/ Electronics – The applicant must be class 10th or 12th passed with 55% marks with ITI Electrician Trade.
Electrician – The applicant must be class 10th or 12th passed with 55% marks with ITI Electrician Trade.
Electronic Mechanic – The applicant must be class 10th or 12th passed with 55% marks with ITI Electronic Mechanic Trade.
Fitter – The applicant must be class 10th or 12th passed with 55% marks with ITI Fitter Trade.
Machinist – The applicant must be class 10th or 12th passed with 55% marks with ITI Machinist Trade.
MMW – The applicant must be class 10th or 12th passed with 55% marks with ITI Machine Mechanic Tool Maintenance Trade.
MMTM – The applicant must be class 10th or 12th passed with 55% marks with ITI Millwright
Maintenance trade.
Painter – The applicant must be class 10th or 12th passed with 55% marks with ITI Painter Trade.
Welder – The applicant must be class 10th or 12th passed with 55% marks with ITI Welder Trade.
Applicants must read through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility and understand the pay matrix:
http://www.scr.indianrailways.gov.in/uploads/files/1529395808928-ActApprentice.PDF
Age Limit:

The candidates must fall in the age bracket of 15 years to 24 years as on 18th June 2018. Age relaxation will be given as per the above advertisement.

Selection Process:

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a Merit List.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You