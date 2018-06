South Central Railway Recruitment 2018: 4103 Apprentice Trainee Posts, Apply before 17th July 2018

South Central Railway Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 4103 vacancies for Apprentice Trainee has begun on the official website of South Central Railway - scr.indianrailways.gov.in . Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant trade on or before 17th July 2018 by following the instructions given below:Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.scr.indianrailways.gov.in/ Step 2 – Click on ‘Act Apprentice Training Notification – 2018’ on the home pageStep 3 – a PDF File will displayStep 4 – Download the application form and take a print outStep 5 – Fill in the prescribed format of application formStep 6 – Send the hardcopy of the form, application fee and other required documents at below mentioned address so as it reaches on or before the due date:‘The Deputy Chief Personnel Officer,1st Floor, C-Block, Rail Nilayam Secunderabad’Unreserved Category - Rs.100SC/ ST/ Female/ PWD Category - NILSouth Central Railway Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:Total Posts: 4103AC Mechanic – 249Carpenter – 16Diesel Mechanic – 640Electrical/ Electronics – 18Electrician – 871Electronic Mechanic – 102Fitter – 1460Machinist – 74MMW – 24MMTM – 12Painter – 40Welder – 597AC Mechanic – The applicant must be class 10th or 12th passed with 55% marks with ITI Mechanic Trade.Carpenter – The applicant must be class 10th or 12th passed with 55% marks with ITI Carpenter Trade.Diesel Mechanic – The applicant must be class 10th or 12th passed with 55% marks with ITI Diesel Mechanic Trade.Electrical/ Electronics – The applicant must be class 10th or 12th passed with 55% marks with ITI Electrician Trade.Electrician – The applicant must be class 10th or 12th passed with 55% marks with ITI Electrician Trade.Electronic Mechanic – The applicant must be class 10th or 12th passed with 55% marks with ITI Electronic Mechanic Trade.Fitter – The applicant must be class 10th or 12th passed with 55% marks with ITI Fitter Trade.Machinist – The applicant must be class 10th or 12th passed with 55% marks with ITI Machinist Trade.MMW – The applicant must be class 10th or 12th passed with 55% marks with ITI Machine Mechanic Tool Maintenance Trade.MMTM – The applicant must be class 10th or 12th passed with 55% marks with ITI MillwrightMaintenance trade.Painter – The applicant must be class 10th or 12th passed with 55% marks with ITI Painter Trade.Welder – The applicant must be class 10th or 12th passed with 55% marks with ITI Welder Trade.Applicants must read through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility and understand the pay matrix:The candidates must fall in the age bracket of 15 years to 24 years as on 18th June 2018. Age relaxation will be given as per the above advertisement.The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a Merit List.