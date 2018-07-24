South Central Railways Recruitment 2018: 21 Sports Quota Posts, Apply Before August 21

South Central Railways Recruitment 2018 notification to fill 21 vacancies for the Sports Quota posts in Group ‘C’ has been released on the official South Central Railway - scr.indianrailways.gov.in. Interested candidates must apply for the post on or before 21st August 2018 and for the residents of Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Nagaland, Tripura, Sikkim, Jammu and Kashmir, Lahul and Spiti districts, Panji sub-division of Himachal Pradesh and Andaman and Nicobar, Lakshadweep Islands, the last date to apply is 5th September 2018.Application Process:Applicants need to send a handwritten application form in Hindi or English language on an A4 sheet with a recent passport size photograph, self attested partially on the photo and application form. Applicants also need to clip same two photos with the form along with two self-addressed unstamped and send all at the below mentioned address so as it reaches on or before the due date:‘The Assistant Personnel Officer (Recruitment), Room No. 416, Office of the Chief Personnel Officer, 4th Floor, Rail Nilayam, Secunderabad – 500025 (Telangana)’Application Fee:Unreserved Category – Rs.500SC/ ST/ Women/ Minority and Economically Backward Category – Rs.250SCR Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:Total Posts: 21Athletics (Men) - 2Athletics (Women) - 2Basket Ball (Men) - 2Basket Ball (Women) - 2Boxing (Men) - 1Cricket (Men) - 2Handball (Men) - 1Handball (Women) - 1Kabaddi (Men) - 2Kabaddi (Women) - 2Kho-Kho (Men) - 1Volleyball (Men) - 1Volleyball (Women) - 1Weightlifting (Men) - 1Eligibility Criteria:The applicant must be class 10th passed or its equivalent and must possess an ITI Certificate.Age Limit:Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 25 years as on 1st January 2019.Pay Scale:The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.5,200 – Rs.20,200 with Grade Pay of Rs.1,900.Selection Process:The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of marks obtained in the below mentioned tests:1. Game skill, physical fitness & Coach’s observations during Trials2. Assessment of recognized Sports Achievement as per norms3. Educational Qualification4. General Intelligence/ Personality etc.