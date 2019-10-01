Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

South Delhi Civic Body Declares 47 Markets Plastic-free, Another 15 to Follow Lead

At least 1,378 big rallies have been organised, the highest 380 in the Central Zone, to raise awareness about the threats posed by plastic.

PTI

October 1, 2019
South Delhi Civic Body Declares 47 Markets Plastic-free, Another 15 to Follow Lead
Image : Reuters

New Delhi: Stepping up its anti-plastic campaign, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation has declared 47 markets as "plastic-free", officials said on Monday.

Apart from the Select City Mall, Saket, under the south zone of the SDMC, SDA market, Gautam Nagar fruit and vegetable market, Tagore Garden vegetable and fruit market, Harinagar D Block market, Nangal Raya flyover market and Punjabi Bagh fruit market, have been declared plastic-free, the civic body said.

"A total of 47 markets have been declared plastic-free, including 10 each in central and Nazafgarh zones," the SDMC said in a statement.

Another 15 markets and institutions have been preparing themselves to be declared plastic-free, it said.

In its campaign, the SDMC has tried to touch every corner of the city including various religious places like Arya Samaj Mandirs and ISCKON Temple and gurudwaras.

At least 1,378 big rallies have been organised, the highest 380 in the Central Zone, to raise awareness about the threats posed by plastic.

